Canada Oil Lobby Registers As Third Party Ahead Of Federal Vote

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 56.14 +1.33 +2.43%
Brent Crude 11 mins 59.74 +1.10 +1.88%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.213 +0.006 +0.27%
Mars US 46 mins 58.36 +0.74 +1.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.13 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 4 days 55.70 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.29 +1.16 +2.41%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.213 +0.006 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 58.10 -0.18 -0.31%
Murban 4 days 59.98 +0.13 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.21 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 4 days 61.07 +0.42 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.25 +0.68 +1.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Girassol 4 days 60.72 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.13 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 25 mins 43.06 +0.34 +0.80%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 52.31 +0.34 +0.65%
Premium Synthetic 25 mins 55.21 +0.34 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 25 mins 50.96 +0.34 +0.67%
Peace Sour 25 mins 49.31 +0.34 +0.69%
Peace Sour 25 mins 49.31 +0.34 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 25 mins 50.31 +0.34 +0.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 55.71 +0.34 +0.61%
Central Alberta 25 mins 49.81 +0.34 +0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.24 -0.64 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.82 +0.40 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.75 +0.40 +0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 5 hours Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen
  • 3 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 9 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 26 mins Maybe 8 to 10 "good" years left in oil industry * UAE model for Economic Deversification * Others spent oil billions on terrorism, wars, lopping off heads * Too late now
  • 18 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 18 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 12 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 23 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 18 hours Continental Resource's Hamm wants shale to cut production. . . He can't compete with peers.
  • 1 day Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 1 day Why Oil is Falling (including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 21 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 13 hours US Petroleum Demand Strongest Since 2007

Breaking News:

Oil Majors, Traders Win Nigerian Crude For Fuel Swap Deals

A Booming Niche In Energy’s Hottest Market

A Booming Niche In Energy’s Hottest Market

The battery recycling market is…

Texas Crude Is Fetching Better Prices

Texas Crude Is Fetching Better Prices

New midstream capacity allows more…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Oil Lobby Registers As Third Party Ahead Of Federal Vote

By Irina Slav - Aug 19, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Cenovus drilling

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers has registered as a third party ahead of the federal election in October in order to be able to discuss energy issues, the Edmonton Journal reports—a first for Canada’s oil industry.

Registering as a party is compulsory for any group that wants to speak to the public about issues that could be linked to any of the candidates, following a change in the Canada Elections Act.

“Given that energy remains one of the top issues being discussed by political leaders, we registered as a third party to allow us to represent our members on key issues that impact the oil and natural gas industry,” CAPP media relations manager Jay Averill told the Edmonton Journal.

The party registration comes on the heels of ads by three energy majors from Alberta—Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources and MEG Energy—addressing the public and asking it to call on politicians from all parties to give more support to the country’s energy industry. Commentators noted at the time this was a rare move for the industry, which usually addresses the public through CAPP.

The move to speak more on energy-relates topics also follows a call from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on the industry to “significantly increase its advocacy efforts.” The call was part of the Conservative Party’s election platform.

A spokeswoman for Cenovus, however, said the ad campaign was planned before the UCP won the Alberta election and was thus unrelated to the Premier’s call for more advocacy from the industry.

After the election, Kenney continued pursuing his energy agenda, which many believe helped his party win over the NDP. The agenda involved not only supporting the industry but also going after media that, according to the new Alberta government, misrepresent the oil industry in the province. Outlets such as Politico and the National Geographic were called out for publishing factually incorrect information that presents the oil industry in a negative light.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

CNPC Backs Out Of Oil Purchases With Venezuela On Sanctions Scare

Next Post

Iran Lawmakers Proposes Eccentric Anti-U.S. Bill To Reclaim Oil Money

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com