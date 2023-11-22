Canada Announces Tax Credit for Carbon Capture Technology

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.53 -2.24 -2.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.09 -2.36 -2.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.66 -2.24 -2.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.845 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.192 -0.042 -1.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%
Chart Mars US 19 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.192 -0.042 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.78 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.52 +0.68 +0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.05 -1.02 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 722 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.39 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.39 -0.96 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 175 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.83 +1.71 +2.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.13 +1.71 +2.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.61 +1.96 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Wasting money down under
  • 2 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Drop Amid Report OPEC+ Meeting Could Be Delayed

Russia, Iran Oil Sanction Talk Returns Amid Weaker Prices

Russia, Iran Oil Sanction Talk Returns Amid Weaker Prices

If the sanction enforcers decide…

Clean Energy Start-Ups Are Struggling as They Wait for Government Aid

Clean Energy Start-Ups Are Struggling as They Wait for Government Aid

Some American clean energy and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Announces Tax Credit for Carbon Capture Technology

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

Canada’s federal government will introduce investment tax credits for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and clean technology manufacturing as it aims to compete globally in clean tech and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.    

“As an important pillar of Canada’s clean economy jobs plan, the government is focused on implementing, on a priority basis, the new clean economy investment tax credits for carbon capture, utilization, and storage; clean technology adoption; clean hydrogen; clean technology manufacturing; and clean electricity,” the federal government said in the Fall Economic Statement this week.

The government aims to introduce legislation on CCUS in Parliament this fall.

Moreover, the 2023 Fall Economic Statement announced that the Canada Growth Fund would be the principal federal entity issuing carbon contracts for difference. The Canada Growth Fund will allocate, on a priority basis, up to US$5.1 billion (C$7 billion) of its current US$11 billion (C$15 billion) in capital to issue all forms of contracts for difference and offtake agreements.

The introduction of investment tax credits for CCUS is welcome news for Canadian energy companies, which have been waiting for months for details about the promised incentives for clean energy technologies.

Earlier this year, a large CCS project in Canada’s oil sands was said to be struggling to obtain a contract for difference that would guarantee its developers a minimum carbon price.

The Pathways Alliance, which includes six of the largest oil and gas companies in Canada – Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial, MEG Energy, and Suncor – has proposed a network that would transport and store captured CO2 from oil sands facilities and could expand to serve facilities from other industries in the region.

Commenting on the upcoming legislation on the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Investment Tax Credit, Lisa Baiton, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), said in a statement,

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CCUS ITC as well as additional resources for carbon contracts for differences are critical pieces needed for carbon capture projects to proceed and if it is competitive with other jurisdictions, it has the potential to unlock significant private sector investment.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia’s Santos Warns of Lower Natural Gas Production

Next Post

Oil Prices Drop Amid Report OPEC+ Meeting Could Be Delayed

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com