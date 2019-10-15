Can Tesla Survive Without Tax Credits?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.99 +0.18 +0.34%
Brent Crude 11 mins 58.92 +0.18 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 +0.007 +0.30%
Mars US 2 hours 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.95 -1.00 -1.64%
Urals 20 hours 54.25 -1.50 -2.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.92 -3.97 -6.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.92 -3.97 -6.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.73 -2.63 -5.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 +0.007 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 20 hours 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.97 -1.67 -3.23%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.51 -2.03 -3.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 59.15 -2.06 -3.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.95 -1.00 -1.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.19 -1.16 -3.02%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 47.59 -1.11 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 53.99 -1.11 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.24 -0.56 -1.10%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 -1.61 -3.26%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 -1.61 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.84 -0.71 -1.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.89 -0.81 -1.45%
Central Alberta 3 hours 48.59 -1.61 -3.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.92 -3.97 -6.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
ANS West Coast 33 days 64.28 +1.51 +2.41%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 46.76 -0.78 -1.64%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.71 -0.78 -1.51%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.71 -0.78 -1.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -1.25 -2.78%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.02 -1.11 -1.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 4 hours The power of propaganda has no boundaries: Which country has larger territory US od China
  • 4 hours Freedom of Speech for Dummies
  • 58 mins Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 10 hours Iranian Oil Tanker struck by missiles off Jeddah
  • 6 hours South Korea Unveils Fighter Jet Mock-Up Amid Program Challenges
  • 5 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 hour Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 22 hours Support Held. Back in UGAZ
  • 4 hours How The US Quietly Lost The 1st Amendment
  • 8 hours National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 3 hours Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 9 hours Any difference btw Hunter Biden on BOD of Ukraine Company vs. Qatar bailout of Kushner Real Estate 666 Fifth Ave ?

Breaking News:

Can Tesla Survive Without Tax Credits?

Oil Giant Slashes Jobs Amid Shale Slowdown

Oil Giant Slashes Jobs Amid Shale Slowdown

Oilfield services Halliburton has cut…

Largest Oil Traders: Oil Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere

Largest Oil Traders: Oil Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere

Brent Crude will still trade…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Can Tesla Survive Without Tax Credits?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Tesla

Despite a record delivery Q3 quarter for Tesla worldwide, registrations in the U.S. sharply dropped in August and September, in what analysts attributed to the halving of tax credits for Tesla purchases as of July.

Tesla’s registrations in the U.S. fell by 38 percent year on year in August and by 18.7 percent on the year in September, according to data from automotive intelligence provider Dominion Cross-Sell, as carried by Fortune.

Tesla’s registrations in July this year soared 93.3 percent compared to the same month last year, Dominion Cross-Sell data for the 22 states it tracks showed.  

According to Philippe Houchois, managing director of automotive equity research at Jefferies, Tesla’s lower registrations in August and September in the U.S. are not surprising at all, given that federal income tax credits available to anyone who purchases a new Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model 3 dropped to US$1,875 effective July 1, 2019, from the US$3,750 tax credit until June 30.  

“I’m guessing that in July they still had some leftover deliveries from the second quarter,” Houchois told Fortune, commenting on the high July registrations and the subsequent slump in the following two months.  

According to Dominion Cross-Sell data cited by Fortune, Tesla’s flagship affordable vehicle Model 3 saw the wildest swings in registration trends in July and August. Model 3 registrations in the U.S. surged by 136.1 percent on the year in July, and then they plunged by 40.3 percent in August and fell by 16 percent annually in September.

Registrations of all three Tesla models dropped the most in August and September in California, Tesla’s largest state sales market in the U.S.

The drop in U.S. registrations comes just as Tesla said it had achieved a record number of around 97,000 worldwide deliveries in the third quarter, just short of an unofficial target that Elon Musk had set to deliver 100,000 electric cars in Q3. In its production and deliveries update on October 2, Tesla said that “we achieved record net orders in Q3 and are entering Q4 with an increase in our order backlog.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oillprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Winter Is Coming For Oil Refiners

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com