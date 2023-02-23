California’s Bill To Penalize Oil Firms For Excess Profits Has Stalled

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.37 +0.42 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.02 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 +1.69 +2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.017 +0.78%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.334 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.334 -0.003 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.04 -1.17 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.32 -1.77 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.54 -1.82 -2.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.84 -1.31 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.60 -1.68 -2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.70 -2.41 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.10 -2.41 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.35 -2.41 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.50 -2.41 -3.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 69.50 -2.41 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.45 -2.41 -2.98%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 67.80 -2.41 -3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.85 -1.78 -2.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.69 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.82 -2.33 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 14 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

California’s Bill To Penalize Oil Firms For Excess Profits Has Stalled

Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

Conservative MP Phillip Dune is…

Clean Energy Workers See Spike In Recruiter Interest

Clean Energy Workers See Spike In Recruiter Interest

A cash injection from America’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

California’s Bill To Penalize Oil Firms For Excess Profits Has Stalled

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2023, 3:17 AM CST

A proposed bill in California to introduce penalties on the excess profits of oil companies is not making advances in the state legislature and even some Democrats are questioning its implementation and the possible benefits for consumers.   

Last year, as gasoline prices hit records in the United States, and were much higher in California than in other states, Governor Gavin Newsom started calling for a windfall tax on oil companies that would go directly back to California taxpayers, who, the governor says, are getting ripped off by Big Oil.  

Later in 2022, Governor Newsom slammed Valero for ripping off Californians by selling fuels at higher prices, and said “That’s why we’re taking action to implement a price gouging penalty to put these profits back in the pockets of Californians.”  

The bill would need a majority in the State Senate to pass, but even several Democrats in the legislature are skeptical of how the “price gouging penalty” would work and how it would return money to the pockets of Californians.

During the first public hearing on the issue at the State Senate on Wednesday, State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) wanted to know how California would stop refiners from simply selling their fuels outside California to avoid a possible penalty, the AP reports.

Other major uncertainties about the “price gouging penalty” also emerged during the hearing, including what level of profit should be set to trigger such a penalty and how exactly the money would go back to Californians.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, Governor Newsom said that “oil industry lobbyists once again stonewalled on why gas prices soared to record highs last year as oil companies posted record profits.”

The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) said that the bill “misguidedly focuses on profits, rather than the root cause of price spikes - a lack of supply. The way to provide relief at the pump is to increase a reliable and safe supply.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WSPA President and CEO Catherine Reheis-Boyd reminded the California legislation that potential harms from penalties could include higher reliance on more expensive and uncertain imports, job losses, reduction of gasoline supply, and reduced funding for schools and local governments. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ADNOC Expects To Raise $2 Billion By Listing Its Natural Gas Business

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com