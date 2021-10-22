Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 11 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 2 days Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 23 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 1 day Are you aware of Oil Price short videos on our energy topics?
  • 6 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 411 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.

California Gasoline Prices Are Spiking

Julianne Geiger

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 22, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The only gas station in Gorda Springs, California, population ~100, is now selling premium gasoline for $8.50 per gallon amid one of the most jarring energy crises in history.

The small town of Gorda boasts a particular affluence that makes its name, which means “Fat” in Spanish, rather apt. It’s located along scenic Highway 1, attracting tourists from nearly everywhere. It’s known for a few things, including a ban on billboards and banners. It has a hotel, a couple of restaurants where one can watch whales while sipping cocktails, and a lone gas station—a pricey lone gas station.

This week, the world was shocked by news reports that showed images of Gorda’s only gas station charging more than $7 for a gallon of regular gasoline and $8.50 for a gallon of premium. It is a driver’s only choice for gas for many miles.

But Gorda Springs has long been known for charging high prices for its gasoline—some of the highest in the country.

But elsewhere in California, to the north, gasoline prices have climbed to a level not seen in almost a decade—and not just at a single gas station.  The soaring costs are everywhere. Los Angeles/Long Beach prices have risen to $4.54 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA data.

What’s more, gasoline prices in Los Angeles saw an increase of $.08 in just a week, a $0.15 rise over the last month, and a staggering $1.36 in a year—marking a 30% increase.

In that time, the minimum wage has increased by less than 10%. For lower-income households that often spend twice as much on gasoline as affluent ones (as much as 9% of their total household income), it is a painful reality.

California has the highest gasoline tax and fees in the nation and accounts for $0.669 of each gallon of gasoline, according to the API. This does not include the 18.4 cents per gallon in federal excise taxes.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

