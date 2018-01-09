Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 6 mins 63.48 +0.52 +0.83%
Brent Crude 6 mins 69.20 +0.38 +0.55%
Natural Gas 6 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Mars US 3 hours 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 20 hours 66.05 +1.78 +2.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.50 +0.19 +0.33%
Natural Gas 6 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.28 +0.50 +0.77%
Murban 20 hours 68.18 +0.50 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 65.48 +0.94 +1.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.37 +1.16 +1.84%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.92 +0.51 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Girassol 20 hours 68.05 +0.65 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 88 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 88 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 88 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 88 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 88 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 20 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.49 -0.48 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.91 +1.23 +2.21%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.41 +1.23 +2.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +0.29 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 5 hours Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 5 hours EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 hours Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 7 hours Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 7 hours Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 8 hours $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 11 hours China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 22 hours Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 1 day Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 1 day Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 1 day Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 1 day Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 4 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 4 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 4 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 4 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 4 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 5 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 5 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 5 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 5 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 5 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 5 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 6 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 6 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 6 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 6 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 7 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 7 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Iranian Oil Tanker Engulfed In Flames Following Collision

Iranian Oil Tanker Engulfed In Flames Following Collision

The Iranian oil tanker that…

Is An Oil Price Correction Overdue?

Is An Oil Price Correction Overdue?

Oil prices rallied to 2.5-year…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Kazakhstan

Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati will ask courts to sell US$5.2 billion worth of a stake in Kazakhstan’s biggest oil field, Kashagan, held by a Kazakh sovereign wealth fund if Kazakhstan continues to refuse to pay an arbitration award of US$500 million, a spokeswoman for Stati told Reuters on Tuesday.

Stati and his son Gabriel Stati, along with two companies owned by them, have been embroiled in lawsuits with Kazakhstan after the Statis initiated a legal dispute, claiming that they have been subjected to harassment by the state of Kazakhstan over their investment in two oil and gas fields in the country. The claimants said the ultimate goal of the harassment was to force them to sell their assets cheaply.

The investors have refused to sell their oil assets to Kazakhstan, and instead found an external buyer, but the deal never took place because the state took over the oilfields. Kazakhstan has argued that the fields have been badly managed, and it had to step in to save the companies.

The Moldovan investors have won an arbitration award of US$500 million against Kazakhstan, which it has refused to pay.

In a rare move, Bank of New York Mellon froze at the end of last year US$22 billion worth of assets held by Kazakhstan’s sovereign oil wealth fund as part of the years-long legal battle.

Last week, the Amsterdam District Court upheld the US$5.2 billion asset freeze of the stake of Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna in Kashagan, the Statis said in a statement on Monday. Via its stake in Kashagan, Kazakhstan participates in the international consortium operating the large oilfield together with Eni, Shell, Total, ExxonMobil, CNPC, and Inpex.    

Speaking to Reuters today, Stati’s spokeswoman said that the expected course of action was foreclosure of the US$5.2-billion stake in Kashagan.

Related: The Single Biggest Oil Price Influencer In 2018

“We will aggressively pursue enforcement in all relevant jurisdictions until the Republic of Kazakhstan complies with its treaty commitment to the award,” she told Reuters.

The Kazakh fund Samruk-Kazyna said that the asset freeze had no effect on day-to-day management of the stake in Kashagan, and that it was making “all necessary arrangements to protect its interest in accordance with the applicable procedure and will continue to vigorously defend its rights.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy

Next Post

Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com