British Columbia Issues Critical Permit For Second LNG Project

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.67 -0.67 -1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.52 -0.30 -0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 16 hours 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
Urals 1 day 59.40 -2.05 -3.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Mexican Basket 1 day 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.76 -2.67 -4.21%
Murban 1 day 62.32 -2.52 -3.89%
Iran Heavy 1 day 56.88 +0.03 +0.05%
Basra Light 1 day 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.39 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Girassol 1 day 63.78 +0.23 +0.36%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 40.39 +0.84 +2.12%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 42.85 -3.29 -7.13%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 51.90 -2.84 -5.19%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 56.75 -2.84 -4.77%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 51.10 -3.29 -6.05%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 52.00 -3.19 -5.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 56.45 -2.89 -4.87%
Central Alberta 18 hours 50.75 -3.44 -6.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 1 day 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.29 +1.09 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 3 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 15 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 3 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 16 hours The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker
  • 3 hours US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 21 hours Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 27 mins Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day For all the trump fans out there
  • 17 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 17 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 day The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 2 days Oil prices weighing companies down, bankruptcies, service companies etc
  • 21 hours The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time

Breaking News:

British Columbia Issues Critical Permit For Second LNG Project

The Real Reason Why ExxonMobil Won’t Go Ahead With $53 Billion Iraqi Megaproject

The Real Reason Why ExxonMobil Won’t Go Ahead With $53 Billion Iraqi Megaproject

A small news item last…

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Both the G20 and the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

British Columbia Issues Critical Permit For Second LNG Project

By Irina Slav - Jul 04, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT LNG vessel

The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission has granted a permit for the Woodfibre LNG project, after it also received a license to export 2.1 million tons of LNG from the Canadian province for a period of 40 years.

CBC reports the US$1.22-billion (C$1.6 billion) project has yet to get the final green light after an environmental impact assessment, and notes there is strong regional opposition to a new fossil fuel facility in the province that has recently become notorious for its government-driven opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

While LNG and natural gas in its original form are a lot less polluting than crude oil, fossil fuel opponents tend to ignore that distinction when opposing new energy projects.

“We simply cannot develop new fossil fuel infrastructure if we want to have a livable planet. We’re facing a climate emergency and developing natural gas for export makes absolutely no sense,” one environmental activist from a local environmental organization in Squamish, where Woodfibre LNG will be located, told The Star.

The Woodfibre LNG project, which will supply the commodity to Asian markets where demand for it is the strongest, has already gone through three environmental assessments but has yet to meet additional conditions in this respect, along with some archaeological and technical ones.

However, unlike other energy infrastructure projects, Woodfibre LNG has also received the approval of the Squamish First Nation, whose council voted in favor of the facility after it agreed to a benefits agreement with the company behind the project. It would see the First Nation receive some US$172.2 million (C$225 million) over the life of the project.

Woodfibre LNG would be B.C.’s second LNG project, after the consortium behind the LNG Canada project made the final investment decision on it last year. LNG Canada is much bigger, however, with an initial capacity of 6.5 million tons, and the option to boost this to as much as 26 million tons.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cuba Feels Heat Of U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

How Oil Defeated The Nazis
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com