Britain Bans Fracking

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.48 +0.28 +0.50%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.08 +0.39 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.820 +0.106 +3.91%
Mars US 3 days 56.75 +2.17 +3.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.19 -1.05 -1.71%
Urals 4 days 58.25 -0.95 -1.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.36 +0.90 +1.51%
Mexican Basket 4 days 52.44 +4.36 +9.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.820 +0.106 +3.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 58.64 -2.17 -3.57%
Murban 4 days 60.48 -1.86 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 4 days 51.82 +1.14 +2.25%
Basra Light 4 days 65.28 +1.14 +1.78%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.32 +1.28 +2.13%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.36 +0.90 +1.51%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.36 +0.90 +1.51%
Girassol 4 days 61.60 +1.19 +1.97%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.19 -1.05 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.37 +0.27 +0.75%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 34.25 +0.07 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 50.20 +2.02 +4.19%
Premium Synthetic 66 days 56.60 +2.02 +3.70%
Sweet Crude 3 days 47.95 +1.17 +2.50%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.70 +2.02 +4.62%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.70 +2.02 +4.62%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.20 +0.52 +1.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.70 -0.48 -0.90%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.95 +2.02 +4.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 4 days 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 53 days 62.91 -0.77 -1.21%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.15 +2.02 +4.20%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +2.02 +3.88%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +2.02 +3.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 +2.00 +4.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.78 +2.02 +3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 11 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 15 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 6 mins Rock and Roll Will Never Die!
  • 3 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 2 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 35 mins If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 6 hours saudi aramco approval
  • 26 mins US-China trade negotiations will drag on cause US already used most of leverage
  • 1 day Brexit agreement
  • 6 hours Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 1 day ‘Stabbed in the back’ – Norwegian workers lash out against oil shame
  • 1 day California government's hatred of oil & gas is starting to backfire
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power

Breaking News:

German Coal Consumption Continues To Crash

A Mining Explosion: The Dirty Little Secret Of The Green Revolution

A Mining Explosion: The Dirty Little Secret Of The Green Revolution

Exponential expansion of global mining…

5 Companies Transforming The Way We Move, Lend And Work

5 Companies Transforming The Way We Move, Lend And Work

Millennials have killed every industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Britain Bans Fracking

By Irina Slav - Nov 04, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Britain Bans Fracking

The British government instituted an immediate moratorium on fracking after a report by the Oil and Gas Authority said the consequences of seismic activity associated with fracking are difficult to predict.

The BBC recalls fracking was suspended in August, after the only company licensed to frack, Cuadrilla, reportedly caused a quake of about 2.9 magnitude in Lancashire. Since then, the OGA has been tasked with estimating the possible effects of such seismic activity. The authority concluded that the effects of fracking on seismic activity were difficult to predict and quantify.

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, no more fracking licenses will be issued until energy companies “can reliably predict and control tremors", which effectively means the ban will be indefinite.

At the same time, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the moratorium will be temporary, “until and unless” fracking is proved safe. Again, this means it will be a while before Cuadrilla or anyone else fracks a well in the UK.

The Daily Mail quoted Leadsom—a staunch supporter of fracking—as calling the ban disappointing.

“Yes, it's a disappointment but we've always been clear that we will follow the science,” she said. “We must impose this moratorium until the science changes.”

Related: The Billion Dollar Bet On An Oil Price Crash

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson also weighed in, saying the Conservative Party would abandon its support for fracking, saying he personally had “very considerable anxieties” about the technology. That’s after calling fracking “an answer to people’s prayers” and lashing out at critics.

Fracking has been associated with increased seismic activity in parts of the United States, notably Oklahoma. However, the link, according to the USGS, is not between the very process of fracking a well and higher likelihood of quakes. It is wastewater disposal reservoirs that have been found to have a link with increased seismic activity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Has Brazil Found The Culprit Of Its Catastrophic Oil Spill?

Next Post

Aramco Reports $68 Billion Profit Ahead Of IPO

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com