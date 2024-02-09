Brazil’s Gas Imports Fall to Lowest Level In 20 Years Thanks to Hydro Push

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.52 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.92 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.73 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.854 -0.063 -3.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 -0.009 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 -0.009 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 802 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 255 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 23 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 16 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Gas Imports Fall to Lowest Level In 20 Years Thanks to Hydro Push

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

Some private oil producers in…

Maersk Tumbles as Red Sea Crisis Stings

Maersk Tumbles as Red Sea Crisis Stings

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s Gas Imports Fall to Lowest Level In 20 Years Thanks to Hydro Push

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 09, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Brazil’s natural gas imports fell to a 20-year low last year, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Brazil’s nat gas imports fell to 6.5 billion cubic meters, or 228 billion cubic feet, according to ANP, as the country boosts its hydroelectric capabilities as well as solar and wind capacity.

The figures are on par with the amount of natural gas Brazil imported back in 2003, and compares to the 9 cubic meters imported in 2022, and 16.9 cubic meters imported in 2021, the data compiled by Reuters shows.

The trend is clear: Brazil has been consistently importing smaller and smaller volumes of natural gas since 2015—with the exception of the spike in 2021 as a severe drought impacted its hydroelectric capabilities.

While natural gas imports may be falling, the nation’s national oil company, Petrobras, has budgeted a large $102 billion capex for 2024-2028—a 31% increase over the plan from 2023-2027. Petrobras has earmarked $72 billion of that budget for spending on exploration and production activities. The state-run oil company has previously said that it plans to become the world’s fourth-largest oil producer by 2030.

Petrobras has been under pressure to boost its natural gas production to reduce the price of natural gas for consumers, and several new natural gas projects are scheduled to start up beginning this year—the first of which will be Rota 3.

Brazil relies on hydroelectric power for between 66%-75% of its total power generation—but in 2015 and 2021, severe droughts affected Brazil’s ability to generate power from this source. Brazil has relied on gas-fired power to fill the gap, purchasing most of what it needs from Bolivia, supplemented by LNG from the United States and other places.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

Next Post

Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com