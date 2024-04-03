BofA Sees Summer Oil Price Peak at $95 Per Barrel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.45 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.37 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.84 +0.31 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.836 -0.026 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.68 +1.46 +1.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.13 +1.26 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.34 +2.21 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.48 +2.66 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.47 +2.57 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden May Lift LNG Export Ban To Win Ukraine Aid

Western Wind Turbine Manufacturers Struggle to Compete with Chinese Pricing

Western Wind Turbine Manufacturers Struggle to Compete with Chinese Pricing

China has emerged as a…

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory researchers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

BofA Sees Summer Oil Price Peak at $95 Per Barrel

By Tom Kool - Apr 03, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

With Brent crude oil closing in on $90 per barrel on Wednesday, Bank of America energy analysts have boosted their price forecast for this year to average $86 per barrel and peak this summer at $95 per barrel.

Citing an improving global economic outlook and tightening inventories, Bank of America is sees Brent crude averaging $86 per barrel, up from its earlier forecast of $80, and the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), averaging $81 per barrel, up from its previous forecast of $75 per barrel.

The predicted summer peak of $95 for Brent is hinged on expectations for a summer driving season against the backdrop of tighter-than-expected supply.

"Low inventories across the oil complex, OPEC+ output cuts, geopolitical tensions, and robust economic growth figures have flipped price trends and now point to a tighter-than-expected summer driving season, supporting firm backwardation in crude and products," the bank said in a statement carried by the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), run by Dow Jones & Co.

On the geopolitical front, BoA is focusing on rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Russia and Venezuela, as well as the ongoing Houthi attacks on the Red Sea shipping route and Ukrainian targeting of Russian refineries. On the U.S. domestic front, BoA is watching American shale production, which it says is slowing.

The bank also said that OPEC+ output cuts have prompted speculators to pour large amounts of investment dollars into oil.

In terms of global economic outlook, BoA said it expects stronger economic growth to buoy oil markets in the next two quarters of this year.

Also on Tuesday, speaking to Yahoo Finance, Rystad Energy SVP and Head of Global Oil Macro & North America Research Director Claudio Galimberti suggested that OPEC+ cuts and geopolitical tensions could lead to triple-digit oil prices as “OPEC cuts have created a huge deficit” while “demand remains strong.”

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Said to Be Seeking Long-Term Venezuela License

Next Post

Biden May Lift LNG Export Ban To Win Ukraine Aid

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com