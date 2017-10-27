Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.63 +0.99 +1.88%
Brent Crude 59.91 +0.87 +1.47%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.977 -0.07 -2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.08 +0.56 +1.42%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 2 hours Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 4 hours U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 10 hours PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 15 hours Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 19 hours Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 20 hours ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 21 hours Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 22 hours Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 23 hours U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 1 day U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 1 day Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 1 day Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 1 day Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 2 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 2 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 2 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 2 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 2 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 2 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 3 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 3 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 3 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 3 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 3 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 3 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 3 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 3 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 4 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 4 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 4 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 4 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 4 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 7 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 7 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 7 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 7 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 7 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions

Breaking News:

Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund

300,000 Bpd Offline As Kurdistan Conflict Continues

300,000 Bpd Offline As Kurdistan Conflict Continues

The ongoing conflict in Iraqi…

Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince made…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2017, 11:30 AM CDT Oil

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)—the voluntary alliance of some of the biggest oil companies in the world—said on Friday that it had made its first three investments in supporting the low-carbon industry and more efficient engine technology, in its first specific action aimed at supporting the growth of low-carbon technologies.

In November last year, OGCI—which includes BP, Shell, Saudi Aramco, Total, Eni, Statoil, Repsol, CNPC, Pemex, and Reliance Industries—said it would allocate US$1 billion for fighting climate change over the next ten years. The investment vehicle, Climate Investments, pledged to focus on investing in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); reducing methane emissions; reducing transport emissions; and improving energy efficiency in industry.

Today, the fund announced its first three investments, without giving details on how much money it is putting in the ventures.

One is in U.S. cement and concrete maker Solidia Technologies, whose patented technology allows for the production of cement in a way that generates fewer emissions. According to OGCI, Solidia’s technology has the potential to reduce emissions in concrete production by up to 70 percent and cut water consumption by up to 80 percent.

The second investment was made in Achates Power--a company that develops more efficient vehicle engines. The high-efficiency opposed-piston engines that Achates Power is developing have the potential to materially cut greenhouse gas emissions produced by vehicles. OGCI is backing the company with investment to help it speed up the technology deployment worldwide.

Related: Canada’s Oil Output To Grow For Decades To Come

The third project that OGCI is backing is one to design a full-scale gas power plant with carbon capture and storage, including industrial CO2 sequestration capability. In this project, OGCI will support the team in developing a commercially viable concept and basic engineering design that could be attractive to private investors and receive government support.   

In a joint statement, the ten CEOs of Big Oil who lead OGCI said: “Our aim is to work towards near zero methane emissions from the gas value chain. We are also committed to ensure natural gas continues to deliver a clear climate and clean air benefit compared to coal.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com