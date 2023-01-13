Big Oil Is Eyeing India For Big Investments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.70 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.09 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.87 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.418 -0.277 -7.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 410 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Big Oil Is Eyeing India For Big Investments

TotalEnergies To Supply LNG To Germany’s Newest Import Terminal

TotalEnergies To Supply LNG To Germany’s Newest Import Terminal

TotalEnergies will supply LNG and…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Hit $105 On Solid Demand Growth

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Hit $105 On Solid Demand Growth

Goldman Sachs believes oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Is Eyeing India For Big Investments

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 13, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp—along with France's TotalEnergies, are taking a long, hard look at upping their investments in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister said in a Friday speech, carried by Reuters.

ExxonMobil said back in December that its 2023 spending plans include $23 billion - $27 billion in capital investments to maintain its current production level of 3.7 million boepd. Longer-term, ExxonMobil said it would spend between $20 billion and $25 billion on growing the U.S. supermajor's production by 500,000 boepd within the next four years—with 70% of that capital being put into the U.S. Permian Basin, Guyana, Brazil, and LNG projects, and $17 billion of it into lower-emissions investments. 

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S.-based Chevron increased its capex for 2023 by 25%, with $17 billion planned on capital projects this year. Chevron said that $8 billion of this would go to developing U.S. oil and gas production assets—about half of which would be thrown into the Permian. $2 billion would be sunk into its other U.S. assets, and 20% of its upstream capital would be spent on projects in the GoM. Another $2 billion was earmarked for lower-carbon projects. It also set aside money for its projects in Kazakhstan and its chemicals JV with Phillips 66 in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is the world's third-biggest oil importer, leaving the nation to purchase 84% of all the oil it consumes, according to Retuers. It has been taking advantage of discounting Russian crude oil since Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has been looking to develop its own reserves to move away from its heavy reliance on costly imports.

"India is ready to explore opportunities for joint development production of oil and gas assets for mutual benefit and also invites investment in our domestic E&P sector," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Nigeria Cancels LNG Shipments After Pipeline Vandalism

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com