Big Oil Could Face $12 Billion Bill To Clean Up Nigerian Spills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.61 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.69 -0.54 -0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.61 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.361 -0.014 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.026 -1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.66 +0.47 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.026 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.61 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.93 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.49 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 532 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.02 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.83 +0.59 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.06 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.86 +1.07 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.26 +1.07 +1.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 71.51 +1.07 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.66 +1.07 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.66 +1.07 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 75.61 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 64.96 +1.07 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.20 -1.43 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.57 -0.83 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.25 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Big Oil Could Face $12 Billion Bill To Clean Up Nigerian Spills

The U.S. Needs To Double The Size Of Its Energy Grid

The U.S. Needs To Double The Size Of Its Energy Grid

While the U.S. clean energy…

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

The coal industry has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Could Face $12 Billion Bill To Clean Up Nigerian Spills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2023, 4:02 AM CDT

The clean-up of oil spills in Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta could cost around $12 billion, and oil majors including Shell and Eni should be held responsible for most of the environmental pollution, a new report by a local commission showed on Tuesday.

The report by the Bayelsa State Oil & Environmental Commission said that decades of oil production has left the state of Bayelsa “in the grip of a human and environmental catastrophe of unimaginable proportions,” as carried by Bloomberg.  

“The report finds failures of strategy, prevention, response and remediation by oil companies,” the commission said in the report, as quoted by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Shell’s Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, told Reuters that Shell was not privy to the final report and could not comment on its findings.

Eni, for its part, attributed the oil spills in the Niger Delta to sabotage, oil theft to feed illegal refineries, and illegal exports. Still, Eni has moved to remedy all spills, a spokesperson told Reuters.  

According to the report of the Bayelsa State Oil & Environmental Commission, there are “strong reasons to believe that the official statistics significantly and systematically over-state the number of leaks caused by sabotage while downplaying those attributable to other causes.”

Eni and Shell have been called out for years by human rights and environmental organizations for neglecting the clean-up of oil spills in the Niger Delta.

For example, Amnesty International said back in 2018 that its researchers “have identified that at least 89 spills may have been wrongly labeled as theft or sabotage when in fact they were caused by ‘operational’ faults.” Of these, 46 were from Shell and 43 from Eni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the Nigerian upstream watchdog said that metering errors account for around 40% of the crude oil losses in Nigeria’s production generally attributed to oil theft.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australian Gas Giant Wants To Import Carbon Dioxide From Asia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com