Biden Unveils $13.5 Billion Package To Ease Home Energy Costs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.10 +0.73 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.42 +0.77 +0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.76 -1.58 -1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.247 +0.533 +9.33%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.679 +0.084 +3.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 83.27 +1.74 +2.13%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.679 +0.084 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.51 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.31 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.20 +1.91 +2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 338 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.86 +1.95 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.31 +1.77 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.48 +1.04 +1.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.12 +1.84 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 90.52 +1.84 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.77 +1.84 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 85.92 +1.84 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 83.92 +1.84 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 92.87 +1.84 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.22 +1.84 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.50 +1.75 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.93 +0.84 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Unveils $13.5 Billion Package To Ease Home Energy Costs

Strong Dollar Slows India’s Gold-Buying Spree

Strong Dollar Slows India’s Gold-Buying Spree

The especially strong U.S. dollar…

Is This The Next Big Step For Geothermal Energy?

Is This The Next Big Step For Geothermal Energy?

A recent report indicates that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Unveils $13.5 Billion Package To Ease Home Energy Costs

By Alex Kimani - Nov 02, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced plans to shell out $13.5 billion to help reduce energy costs for low- and moderate-income households. 

The vice president will highlight how President Biden’s economic plan will help households afford energy-efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs, so they can save money on their utility bills for years to come,” the White House said on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally present the new steps during a stopover at a Boston union hall and training facility. To make this a reality, Biden’s administration will tap into $4.5 billion from the Department of Health and Human Services to help cover home heating costs and unpaid utility bills for low-income families. The aid package will also help low-income households make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their bills.

The Biden energy package, however, pales in comparison to similar packages announced in Europe.

Back in September, the German government announced that it will ditch earlier plans for a gas levy on consumers and instead will introduce a gas price cap to curb soaring energy bills, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz setting out a €200 billion ($194 billion) “defensive shield” to protect companies and consumers against the impact of soaring energy prices.

"The German government will do everything in its power to bring [energy] prices down. We are now putting up a large defensive umbrella ... which we will endow with €200 billion," Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin, which he attended virtually due to a Covid-19 quarantine.

The announcement was the culmination of days of negotiations between the Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Greens and Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the liberal Free Democrats.

This decision is a crystal clear answer to [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. We are economically strong, and we mobilize this economic strength when necessary,’’ Lindner declared at the press conference.

Europe’s biggest economy is currently grappling with surging gas and electricity costs occasioned by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, with Moscow blaming the crisis on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World’s Second-Largest Container Carrier Sees Global Trade Slowing

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com