Biden Tells Gas Stations To Charge Less For Fuel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.75 +1.04 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +1.08 +1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 -2.01 -2.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.047 +0.144 +2.09%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.415 +0.031 +1.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.415 +0.031 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 30 mins 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 30 mins 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Gas Stations To Charge Less For Fuel

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

JP Morgan’s CEO has made…

Private Equity Scoops Up Oil And Gas Assets

Private Equity Scoops Up Oil And Gas Assets

With large banks withdrawing from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Tells Gas Stations To Charge Less For Fuel

By Irina Slav - Sep 27, 2022, 1:11 AM CDT

President Biden urged fuel retailers to reduce the prices at which they sell their products, once again noting the profits that oil industry players were making because of higher oil prices.

“My message is simple,” the U.S. president said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “To the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump: Bring down the prices you’re charging at the pump to reflect the cost you pay for the product. Do it now.”

Gasoline prices in the United States have been on a decline for 14 weeks in a row, for which the Biden administration has congratulated itself but last week saw a reversal of the downward trend, with GasBuddy reporting prices added some 32 cents per gallon.

Any price rise at the pump as the midterm elections draw near is something the administration would rather not see, which could have prompted Biden’s latest address to the oil industry. He also didn’t forget to mention the billions in profits oil companies were making.

“Last month, the price of oil worldwide is down,” Biden said during a meeting of the White House Competition Council. “We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump, though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits – billions of dollars in profit.”

Administration officials and legislators have also in the recent past wondered why when the price of crude oil falls, it takes weeks for the prices of fuels to fall, too. Oil industry executives have tried explaining how the upstream and the downstream segments work but this has not stopped the calls for lower prices.

The administration put a lot of effort into helping prices come down, chiefly with the release of a record 180 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve, but prices eventually started declining following global trends, where fear of recession has come to dominate market behavior in the commodities segment.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Catastrophic Grid Failure Causing Widespread Blackouts In Nigeria

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com