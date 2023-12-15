Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.99 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.01 +0.40 +0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.08 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 +0.028 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 +0.014 +0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 +0.014 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

Green Energy Jobs Come At A Very High Price For The U.S. Taxpayer

Green Energy Jobs Come At A Very High Price For The U.S. Taxpayer

One gauge of the adverse…

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

While the WHO has recommended…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

The Biden Administration is directing Federal agencies to prioritize the use of sustainable transportation such as electric vehicles and trains for official travel, as part of efforts to build a clean transportation future, the White House said in new guidelines.  

As the Administration announced new public and private commitments to boost access to EVs, save taxpayer dollars, and tackle the climate crisis, it says it would lead by example with the release of new Federal employee travel guidelines.

“As the Nation’s largest employer and with an annual business travel purchasing power of $2.8 billion, the Federal Government is leading by example by shifting to cleaner transportation options, including American-made electric vehicles and charging infrastructure,” the White House said.

Last year, federal employees took more than 2.8 million flights, 2.3 million vehicle rentals, and 33,000 rail trips, the Administration added.

The prioritization of cleaner transportation includes guidelines that federal employees will rent an EV on official travel when the cost of the EV is less than or equal to the most affordable comparable vehicle available. Employees will also opt for cost-competitive EV options where available when using taxis and ride-share platforms.

In addition, federal agencies are directed to tell employees they will use rail for trips less than 250 miles when cost-effective and available, instead of taking an airplane or vehicle. Federal employees will also use more public transit when conducting local travel or upon arrival at the official travel location, the Biden Administration said.

As early as in 2021, President Joe Biden vowed to replace the almost 650,000-strong federal vehicle fleet with electric cars as part of his climate agenda.

The Administration aims for EVs to make up at least 50% of new car sales in the United States by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

But last month, a group of U.S. car deals known as EV Voice of the Customer warned the Biden Administration that most U.S. car buyers aren’t interested in purchasing electric vehicles, incentives or not.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Coal Demand Is Set to Hit a Record High in 2023

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com