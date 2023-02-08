Moscow Considering Windfall Tax to Cover Plunging Oil Revenues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.36 +1.22 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.83 +1.14 +1.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.72 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.435 -0.149 -5.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.04 +4.80 +6.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.011 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.63 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.56 +2.28 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.42 +3.18 +4.28%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.24 +2.64 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 +2.59 +3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Moscow Considering Windfall Tax to Cover Plunging Oil Revenues

Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions

Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions

Russia’s Far East has become…

South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

South Korea and Poland have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Moscow Considering Windfall Tax to Cover Plunging Oil Revenues

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 08, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Moscow is considering a one-time windfall tax on large corporations as a stop-gap measure for dangerously declining oil and gas revenues that have left the country with a $25-billion deficit

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Moscow is discussing a “voluntary”, one-off contribution from big businesses. 

Russian-language news outlet The Bell cited unnamed sources familiar with the discussions as saying that a proposal and counterproposal have been tabled so far. The first proposal comes from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, calling for members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) to pay a one-off amount of $2.8 billion to government coffers. The counterproposal from RSPP calls for a 0.5% increase in the existing 20% income tax on companies. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Ministry says it is not considering an increase in income taxes. 

"This is not a tax increase. It is a windfall tax, a concept in tax practice known as a one-time tax collection," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying, emphasizing that the contribution would be voluntary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s budget revenues from oil and gas plunged in January by 46% compared to the same month last year due to the sanctions on Russian oil exports, which led to a slump in the price of Russia’s flagship crude grade.

In January 2023, the price of Russia’s flagship Urals grade averaged 42% lower than in the same month of 2022, as its discount to Brent Crude grew wider following the EU embargo and the G7 price cap, which came into effect on December 5. The average price of Urals in January, at $49.48 per barrel, was 1.7 times lower than in January 2022, when it averaged $85.64 per barrel, Russia’s Finance Ministry said earlier this week. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

BP Declares Force Majeure On Azeri Crude Loadings From Turkey’s Ceyhan Port

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com