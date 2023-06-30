Biden Rejects Call To End Oil And Gas Drilling On Federal Lands

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.79 +0.93 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.86 +0.52 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.45 +2.08 +2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.21 +0.65 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.81 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 577 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.23 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.11 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 5 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy

Breaking News:

Austria’s Foreign Minister Will Not Attend OPEC Conference Amid Media Ban

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Minister…

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Threaten UK’s Offshore Wind Dreams

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Threaten UK’s Offshore Wind Dreams

Industry body Renewable UK has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Rejects Call To End Oil And Gas Drilling On Federal Lands

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2023, 6:00 AM CDT

The Biden Administration has rejected a petition from hundreds of environmental organizations to consider rulemaking with which to end oil and gas production on public lands by 2035.

The Center for Biological Diversity and more than 360 other U.S. climate and conservation groups petitioned in early 2022 the Biden Administration requesting that the Secretary of the Interior promulgate regulations establishing a maximum production rate and a phasedown of existing onshore and offshore oil and gas production from public lands and waters.

Laura Daniel-Davis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Land and Mineral Management at the Department of the Interior, said that the Administration rejects the petition and it couldn’t dedicate its limited resources to establishing a phase-down program.

“This Administration shares your concerns regarding the urgency of the climate crisis and is directing its limited resources in an effort to address them,” Daniel-Davis wrote in a letter to the organizations.

The campaigners responded to the rejection of their petition, with Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity saying,

“To claim that the Biden administration doesn’t have the resources to take real climate action on federal fossil fuels is vacuous and beyond hypocritical.”

“This is the definition of lip service. The administration acknowledges the urgency to address climate change and meanwhile avoids every opportunity to take meaningful action on the fossil fuels under its control,” McKinnon said.

Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth, added, “The U.S. and the world need bold action to phase out fossil fuels. We will keep fighting and holding federal officials accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden Administration continues to pursue a clean energy future for America, but it has recently angered environmentalists with approvals of oil and gas projects. One of the latest such approvals was the Administration giving the green light to ConocoPhillips to develop the Willow oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A), allowing three out of five proposed drill sites.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World Bank Greenlights $1.5 Billion In Low-Carbon Energy Loans For India

Next Post

World Bank Greenlights $1.5 Billion In Low-Carbon Energy Loans For India

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com