U.S. Weighs 200% Tariff On Russian Aluminum

Why Biden's State Of The Union Remarks About Oil And Gas Make Sense

Oil Prices Fall On Renewed Inflation Fears

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Biden Administration Pushes A Made-In-America EV Charging Network

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 15, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

The Biden Administration on Wednesday announced actions to significantly expand the U.S. electric vehicle charger network to support its EV sales goals and back the Made-in-America manufacturing of components for charging stations.  

The latest set of actions is expected to help the Administration’s EV sales goals by building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in communities and have EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $7.5 billion will be invested in EV charging, $10 billion in clean transportation, and more than $7 billion in EV battery components, critical minerals, and materials, the White House said today.

Effective immediately, all EV chargers funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law must be built in the United States, according to Wednesday’s rules. The plan requires that—effective immediately—final assembly and all manufacturing processes for any iron or steel charger enclosures or housing occur in the United States. And by July 2024, at least 55% of the cost of all components will need to be manufactured domestically as well.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Energy today announced $7.4 million in funding for seven projects to develop medium-and heavy-duty EV charging and hydrogen corridor infrastructure plans, the Administration said.

Under the new actions, Tesla will open – for the first time – part of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.

In addition, Hertz and BP announced their intention to build out a national network of EV fast-charging infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of EVs. BP aims to invest $1 billion in EV charging in the United States by 2030, while Hertz targets to make one-quarter of its fleet electric by the end of 2024. Several other EV charging partnerships were announced, including such involving GM and Ford, among others.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

