Berkshire Hathaway Share Purchase Boosts Suncor Stock

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 +1.30 +2.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.34 +1.77 +2.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.052 +2.02%
Mars US 20 hours 61.56 +0.66 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.39 +0.81 +1.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.052 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 64.90 -0.40 -0.61%
Murban 15 hours 66.23 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.48 +0.42 +0.74%
Basra Light 2 days 67.11 +1.55 +2.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.02 +0.42 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Girassol 2 days 64.71 +0.42 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.41 +1.70 +4.18%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.76 +0.11 +0.25%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 51.56 +0.51 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 40 days 54.41 +0.51 +0.95%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.16 +0.51 +1.03%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 50.66 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 54.61 +0.51 +0.94%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.26 +0.51 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 +0.50 +0.99%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.27 +1.20 +1.90%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.36 +0.51 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.86 +0.51 +1.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.21 +1.11 +1.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 7 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 15 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 4 hours And for the final post in this series of 3: we’ll have a look at the Decline Rates in the Permian
  • 5 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 4 hours Most Wanted Man In Latin America For AP Agency: Maduro Reveals Secret Meetings With US Envoy
  • 1 day Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 11 hours Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 7 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 2 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 1 hour L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 1 day Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 21 hours Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
  • 18 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown

Breaking News:

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

An Overlooked Opportunity In Natural Gas

An Overlooked Opportunity In Natural Gas

Natural gas prices have plunged…

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

Renewable energy will be the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Berkshire Hathaway Share Purchase Boosts Suncor Stock

By Irina Slav - Feb 15, 2019, 11:00 AM CST Suncor

Warren Buffett’s investment firm Berkshire Hathaway acquired 10.8 million shares in Canada’s Suncor during the last quarter of 2018, CNBC reports citing a SEC filing. The release of the news pushed the oil company’s stock up by as much as 4 percent.

Suncor reported a net loss for the last quarter of 2018, but the operating result of the company was positive, at US$436 million (C$580 million). The company, however, boasted record-breaking production of 740,800 barrels of heavy crude daily and also record refining rates of 467,900 barrels daily over the period.

Suncor is the largest oil company in the Canadian oil sands patch and it was a vocal opponent of the Alberta government’s decision to impose mandatory production cuts on local oil companies to stabilize prices.

“Our position is that government intervention in the market would send the wrong signals to the investment community regarding doing business in Alberta and Canada. And we really do need to take a long-term view and allow the market to operate as it should,” a spokeswoman for the company said when the Alberta government began to consider the cuts as a remedy for the huge discount, at one point of over US$50 a barrel, at which Western Canadian Select was trading at to West Texas Intermediate.

However this gap has closed faster than initially expected, Suncor CEO Steve Williams said during the company’s 2018 financial results conference call earlier this month. Now, he said, some negative unexpected consequences are making themselves visible.

“The differential corrected and overcorrected very quickly and the unintended consequence of that is the potential, the economics are seriously damaged and a lot of the rail movements are stopping or have stopped,” Williams said during the conference call.

The decline in Venezuelan heavy crude exports to the United States could help stoke up demand despite the price differentials, but U.S. refiners whose margins have been pressured by slowing demand for gasoline could also start looking elsewhere for cheaper heavy crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Supreme Court Prosecutes Guaido-Appointed PDVSA Board

Next Post

Venezuela Supreme Court Prosecutes Guaido-Appointed PDVSA Board

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com