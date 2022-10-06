Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.87 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.55 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.021 +0.091 +1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 -0.015 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 22 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 22 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization

Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

Washington is stepping up efforts…

9 Central And Eastern European Countries Back Ukraine’s NATO Bid

9 Central And Eastern European Countries Back Ukraine’s NATO Bid

Central and Eastern European countries…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2022, 3:30 AM CDT

The European Union needs to quickly intervene in its gas and energy markets, including by imposing a price cap on wholesale gas, to avoid a spiral of deindustrialization and social unrest amid sky-high energy prices, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the Financial Times in comments published on Thursday.  

The EU will look to reform the electricity market to decouple the dominant influence of gas on the price of electricity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the middle of September.

“These are all emergency and temporary measures we are working on, including our discussions on price caps,” the Commission's president said, without referring to specific price caps on gas, or Russian gas only.

Commenting on the need to adopt measures as soon as possible, Belgium’s De Croo told FT that if the EU didn’t intervene in the gas market, “we are risking a massive deindustrialization of the European continent and the long-term consequences of that might actually be very deep.”

The energy crisis is already pushing Germany – Europe’s biggest economy – into a recession, which will deepen as we head into the winter months amid the ongoing natural gas and energy crisis. Across Europe, industries are forced to curb or shut down production due to soaring energy prices.

The prime minister of Belgium, which has been one of the EU member states calling for a gas price cap for months, said the EU could impose a hard cap on Russian gas and a flexible ceiling on LNG imports, which would still be high enough for LNG exporters to have the incentive to bring it to Europe.

The European Commission has been reluctant so far to propose a gas price cap precisely because of the concern that by limiting the price, LNG exporters will simply skip Europe and sell their cargoes to customers in Asia.

Ben van Beurden, CEO at the world’s top LNG trader, Shell, admitted as much earlier this week. A price cap on gas would make Shell’s and other traders’ efforts to bring more LNG to Europe much more difficult, he said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Tuesday.

“We will do our best to bring gas to Europe where it’s needed, but if the market signal is not there it’s going to be really challenging,” said van Beurden.      

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

GE Slashes Wind Power Workforce

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com