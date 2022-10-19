Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Baker Hughes Posts Q3 Earnings Miss

By Alex Kimani - Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) has posted mixed Q3 2022 results, with Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beating by $0.01 but revenue of $5.37B (+5.5% Y/Y) missed by $60M. Baker Hughes posted a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year ago, hit by $230 million in restructuring and impairment charges relating to the oilfield services provider's latest reorganization.

The company posted GAAP loss per share of $(0.02) for the quarter, which included $0.28 per share of adjusting items. Meanwhile, cash flows generated from operating activities were $597 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $417 million.

The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in global currencies. Despite these economic challenges, we remain positive on the outlook for oil and gas. We believe the fundamentals remain supportive of a multi-year upturn in global upstream spending, and that elevated natural gas and LNG pricing remains constructive for future FIDs. On the new energy front, recent policy movements in Europe and the U.S. are likely to help support a significant increase in clean energy development,” Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli told investors during the company’s earnings call.

Baker Hughes peers, which are some of the biggest oilfield services providers, are expected to report this week. Wall Street is looking forward to a strong set of results for the third quarter from the OFS sector. In fact, expectations are for one of the strongest reports in years thanks to higher demand and pricing.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB)  is expected to report earnings next, on Friday before the market opens. 

According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report earnings on October 25 before the market opens.

According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

U.S. Assures OPEC That G7’s Price Cap On Russian Oil Won’t Target Them

Next Post

Ukraine Receives First Tranche Of $5 Billion EU Aid Package

