Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces“Unusual Set of Circumstances”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 mins 104.1 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 107.1 -0.29 -0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 107.6 -1.43 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.418 +0.154 +2.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.290 -0.018 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.290 -0.018 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 86.64 +1.32 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 102.9 +1.32 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 101.1 +1.32 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 99.04 +1.32 +1.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 98.29 +1.32 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 101.8 +1.32 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 96.49 +1.32 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 94.50 +1.75 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 109.1 +5.09 +4.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 98.17 +1.62 +1.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

There are only 11 active…

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya will begin loading oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces“Unusual Set of Circumstances”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) missed analyst forecasts of adjusted earnings as it reported on Wednesday a set of what it said were “mixed results” for the second quarter of 2022 due to supply-chain inflation and revenue losses from the suspension of its operations in Russia.

Looking ahead, Baker Hughes sees the oil market facing “an unusual set of circumstances and challenges” for the rest of this year and into next year, Simonelli said.

On the one hand, we have a deteriorating demand outlook for oil over the next year and a half due to high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes to fight that inflation, Baker Hughes says.

“On the other hand, due to years of underinvestment globally and the potential need to replace Russian barrels, broader supply constraints can realistically keep commodity prices at elevated levels even in a scenario of moderate demand destruction,” Simonelli added.

“As a result, we believe the outlook for oil prices remains volatile, but still supportive of strong activity levels as higher spending is required to re-order the global energy map and likely offsets demand destruction in most recessionary scenarios,” the executive said.

The oilfield services provider reported today adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 for the second quarter, down from $0.15 EPS for the first quarter of 2022 and well below analyst estimates of $0.21 earnings per share compiled by The Wall Street Journal.  

Following the results release, shares in Baker Hughes crumbled by 6% in pre-market trade in New York.

Revenues at the company stood at $5.0 billion for the second quarter, up by 4% sequentially, but down by 2% year-over-year.

Baker Hughes also reported $426 million of losses related to its Oilfield Services business in Russia which was classified as “held for sale” at the end of the second quarter.  

“Our second quarter results were mixed as each product company navigated a different set of challenges ranging from component shortages and supply chain inflation to the suspension of our Russian operations,” Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer, said.

Another oilfield services giant, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), opened the oil and gas industry’s earnings season on Tuesday, reporting a 41-percent surge in its second-quarter adjusted net income amid growing drilling activity both in North America and in international markets, and saying it expects international markets to see “multiple years of growth.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants

Next Post

China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com