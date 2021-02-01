OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 56.35 +1.31 +2.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 -0.018 -0.63%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 54.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.41 +0.05 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 41 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.18 +0.05 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 -0.018 -0.63%
Graph up Marine 18 hours 55.09 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 55.20 +0.30 +0.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 51.86 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 57.19 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 55.66 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.29 +0.46 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.41 +0.05 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 39.15 -0.58 -1.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 38.65 +0.31 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 51.20 -0.14 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 52.60 -0.14 -0.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 47.25 -0.09 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 47.70 -0.14 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 49.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.18 -0.35 -0.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 46.15 -0.14 -0.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 50.10 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 50.10 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.59 +0.16 +0.27%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

BP Sells Stake In Oman Gas Field As Part Of $25B Divestment Plan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

BP is selling 20 percent of its 60-percent stake in a gas block in Oman to Thailand’s national oil company for US$2.6 billion as part of its plan to receive US$25 billion in divestment proceeds by 2025.

After the completion of the sale of 20 percent in Oman’s Block 61 to Thailand’s PTT Exploration and ‎‎Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), expected this year, BP will remain operator of the block with a stake of 40 percent, the UK supermajor said in a statement on Monday.  

The sale needs to be approved by the Sultanate of Oman and the other partners in the block.

“We are committed to bp’s business in Oman – this agreement allows us to remain at the ‎heart of this world-class development while also making important progress in our global ‎divestment programme,” BP’s chief executive officer Bernard Looney said.

BP, which has said it would boost its investment in low-carbon energy ten times to US$5 billion a year and reduce oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030, is also targeting proceeds of a total of US$25 billion from divestments within the next five years.

The most recent major divestment was the US$5 billion sale of ‎BP’s petrochemicals business to INEOS completed at the end of last year.‎

While BP is looking to transform its business to an integrated energy company from an international oil company, it continues to develop “resilient and focused hydrocarbons,” as it said in October 2020 when it announced the start of production from the Ghazeer gas field in Oman, part of Block 61.

“When we introduced our plans to reinvent bp, we were clear that to deliver them we have to perform as we transform. There are few better examples of how we are doing just that than Ghazeer,” CEO Looney said in October.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

