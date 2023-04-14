BP Launches First Gulf Of Mexico Platform Since Deepwater Horizon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.42 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.27 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.17 -1.07 -1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.016 +0.009 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.839 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.839 +0.007 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.80 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Tanker Goes Missing After Pirate Attack

Oil Prices Rangebound As Bulls And Bears Battle For Dominance

Oil Prices Rangebound As Bulls And Bears Battle For Dominance

Oil prices have remained rangebound…

EIA Expects An Oil Market Surplus Despite OPEC+ Cuts

EIA Expects An Oil Market Surplus Despite OPEC+ Cuts

The EIA believes the global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Launches First Gulf Of Mexico Platform Since Deepwater Horizon

By Irina Slav - Apr 14, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT

BP has put into operation its first deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico since the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster that caused the biggest environmental catastrophe in the region.

Dubbed Argos, the platform can produce 140,000 bpd and could eventually come to account for a fifth of BP’s total production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said. The investment totaled $9 billion, the FT reported.

“The start-up of Argos is a fantastic achievement that helps deliver our integrated energy strategy – investing in today’s energy system and, at the same time, investing in the energy transition,” chief executive Bernard Looney said, adding that the project would strengthen BP’s position in the Gulf of Mexico for years to come.

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon platform explosion that cost 11 lives and the spill of millions of barrels of crude into the Gulf of Mexico in what is the largest environmental disaster in the history of the oil industry in the U.S., has cost BP a total US$62 billion, as of 2016 calculations.

The after-tax figures came in at around US$44 billion. The company was found by a New Orleans judge to have been grossly negligent in its handling of the disaster, caused by a faulty blowout preventer in the Macondo well. The event led to more stringent offshore oil drilling regulations adopted by the Obama administration.

The Argos platform is part of BP’s Mad Dog Phase 2 project that aims to prolong the life of the same-name field, which was discovered in 1998. The project is one of nine that BP calls high-margin projects, to be started by the end of 2025.

Argos is coming online as BP makes a marked shift from its enthusiastic foray into all things transition two years ago. At the time, CEO Looney pledged a fast transformation of the company into a net-zero energy major but returns from low-carbon ventures have been less than stellar, prompting a rethink of strategies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian Banks Fear Mess If Urals Passes $60 Price Cap

Next Post

Oil Tanker Goes Missing After Pirate Attack

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com