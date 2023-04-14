Oil Tanker Goes Missing After Pirate Attack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.07 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.91 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.17 -1.07 -1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.009 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.80 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Tanker Goes Missing After Pirate Attack

Inflation Reduction Act Leads To Record Spending On New U.S. Factories

Inflation Reduction Act Leads To Record Spending On New U.S. Factories

The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction…

Europe’s Shortsighted LNG Strategy Explained

Europe’s Shortsighted LNG Strategy Explained

A shortsighted EU procurement strategy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Tanker Goes Missing After Pirate Attack

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 14, 2023, 1:49 AM CDT

A Singapore-registered oil tanker has gone missing after it was attacked by pirates off the African coast.

The case is being investigated as an act of piracy by the maritime security center for West Africa, Bloomberg has reported.

The ship has some 20 crew on board.

Success 9, built in 2003, can carry oil and chemicals, with a capacity of 40,000 barrels. The last time the ship’s location was reported was in late March, when it was in the Gulf of Guinea, according to MarineTraffic.

Tanker piracy used to be a lot more rampant a decade ago but attacks have since declined substantially thanks to a tougher stance taken by relevant authorities.

Yet the Success 9 attack is now the second one in less than a month after reports emerged that another tanker, the Monjasa Reformer, was boarded by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in late March.

The Gulf of Guinea off West Africa has been a preferred location for pirates in recent years. The Gulf of Guinea, a key oil production hub adjoining no less than eight oil-exporting countries off the western African coast, is now officially the world's deadliest piracy hotspot.

In 2020, several oil tankers were attacked or approached with attempted attacks in the area.

Last year, the number of maritime piracy and armed robbery against ships globally fell to 115, the lowest recorded level in nearly three decades, ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said early this year. Yet, the IMB urged caution in the Gulf of Guinea.

"Sustained efforts are however needed to ensure the continued safety of seafarers in the Gulf of Guinea region, which remains dangerous as evidenced by two incidents in the last quarter of 2022," IMB said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Bureau, piracy attacks fell to a three-decade low in the first quarter of this year, with 27 incidents being recorded, two attempts of hijacking, and one successful hijacking.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Launches First Gulf Of Mexico Platform Since Deepwater Horizon

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com