BP Issues $12 Billion In Hybrid Bonds

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.92 +0.96 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.58 +0.87 +2.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.77 +1.23 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.68 +1.31 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.31 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.48 +0.21 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.10 +0.35 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.55 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 1 hour NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 3 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 3 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 1 hour Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 15 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 13 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 4 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 21 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 16 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 2 days New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 hour Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 19 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 day Let’s Try This....

Breaking News:

India Looks To End Decades-Old State Monopoly On Coal Mining

The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

The fossil fuel industry has…

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia shocked the markets…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Issues $12 Billion In Hybrid Bonds

By Irina Slav - Jun 18, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

BP has raised some $12 billion in a hybrid bond issue, the Financial Times has reported, taking advantage of low interest rates and strengthening its balance sheet just days after it announced it would books heavy writeoffs in its second-quarter financial report.

The supermajor said earlier this week that it will book pre-tax writeoffs on assets and exploration to the tune of $16-21 billion in its second-quarter results as it revised down its long-term oil price assumption and launched a review into its exploration plans. The review and the revision that will lead to the writeoffs follow the company’s aggressive pursuit of net zero carbon emission goals for 2050.

Now, the FT reports, BP issued $5 billion worth of bonds in U.S. dollars, 4.75 billion in euro, and 1.25 billion in British pounds, with the interest on the hybrid bond as low as 3.25 percent. This, the FT noted, was the largest ever sale of hybrid bonds.

Hybrid bonds are called that because they combine the features of debt and equity. They do carry a coupon but have no maturity, or the maturity is very long. Also, the issuer may decide to cancel coupon payments just as they could decide to cancel dividend payouts. What’s more, credit rating agencies treat hybrid bonds as half-debt and half-capital, which ultimately benefits the issuer’s credit ratios.

“BP hasn’t issued hybrids in any market and now they’re hitting every market at once,” the director of debt capital markets at Citi, Colm Rainey, told the FT. “A decently sized and priced hybrid can help the balance sheet when in the eye of the storm.”

BP, like its peers, has made major cuts to short-term spending as a result of the oil price crash and the coronavirus pandemic. But it has focused the cuts on its core business while planning a long-term increase in investments in alternative energy, driven by the new clean energy goals and the pandemic, which will have a lasting effect on the industry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendation For Further Cuts

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Giant Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Amid Price Collapse

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com