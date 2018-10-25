BP, Eni To Start Drilling in Libya By Next March

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.09 +0.27 +0.40%
Brent Crude 14 mins 76.72 +0.55 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.236 +0.009 +0.28%
Mars US 23 hours 71.07 +0.14 +0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 -4.70 -5.89%
Urals 2 days 73.02 -0.08 -0.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 -0.65 -0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.77 -1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.236 +0.009 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 73.73 +0.60 +0.82%
Murban 16 hours 76.54 +0.77 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.54 -0.69 -0.96%
Basra Light 2 days 74.99 -0.76 -1.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.74 -0.48 -0.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 -0.65 -0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 -0.65 -0.85%
Girassol 2 days 75.75 -0.68 -0.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 -4.70 -5.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 28.43 +2.23 +8.51%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.82 +3.64 +25.67%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.82 +0.39 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.92 +0.39 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 2 days 26.92 -1.51 -5.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.82 +0.39 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.82 +0.39 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.32 +0.39 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 32.32 +1.39 +4.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 33.82 +0.39 +1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.52 -3.22 -4.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.77 +0.39 +0.65%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +0.39 +0.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +0.39 +0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.27 +0.39 +0.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.58 +0.39 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 5 hours Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 4 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 5 mins Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 5 hours Trump vs. MbS
  • 10 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 7 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 19 hours Tesla To Build Model Y Along With Model 3 at Shanghai Gigafactory
  • 20 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 22 hours Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 1 day Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 21 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 14 hours Pertamina Looks for Dollar Alternatives in Oil
  • 18 hours FII Starts. How Will It Go?

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil & Gas Deal Flow Reaches Highest Level Since 2014

How The Trade War Could Benefit Australian Gas

How The Trade War Could Benefit Australian Gas

As the U.S.-China tit-for-tat tariff…

Is This The Future Of Battery Tech?

Is This The Future Of Battery Tech?

A group of scientists have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP, Eni To Start Drilling in Libya By Next March

By Irina Slav - Oct 25, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Libya oil

BP and Eni will begin exploratory drilling in Libya in the first quarter of next year, BP’s chief executive Bob Dudley told Reuters.

BP has 85 percent in an offshore oil and gas block in the North African country, and earlier this year the Italian major struck a deal with BP to buy half of it. “I’m not sure about this year since it takes time to set up offshore rigs but Q1 for sure,” Dudley said.

BP won two exploration licenses in Libya back in 2007, but the 2011 civil war interrupted its plans for the country. This will be the first project that the UK-based supermajor will undertake in the still troubled country after the end of the civil war.

The decision by the two major indicates growing confidence that the Libyan authorities are in control of the country’s oil reserves despite the still substantial risk of production disruptions as warring factions are in the habit of settling their differences forcefully.

Eni agreed to buy a 42.5-percent interest in BP’s exploration and production sharing agreement with Libya’s National Oil Corporation earlier this month, as per a Reuters report, with NOC retaining its 15 percent in the venture and Eni taking up the role of operator.

“This agreement is a clear signal and recognition by the market of the opportunities Libya has to offer and will only serve to strengthen our production outlook,” NOC’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, said at the time.

Libya has managed, despite disruptions, to raise its crude oil production to more than 1 million bpd so far this year, and when the BP/Eni field starts producing, this could rise by several thousand barrels daily, Sanalla also said earlier this month. The country still has plans to raise its oil production to 2 million bpd and more by 2022

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BOEM Greenlights First Oil Drilling Project In Alaska Federal Waters

Next Post

U.S. Oil & Gas Deal Flow Reaches Highest Level Since 2014

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com