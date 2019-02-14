BOEM Schedules Gulf Of Mexico Lease Sale For March

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.39 +0.49 +0.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.39 +0.78 +1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 18 hours 60.90 +1.00 +1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
Urals 2 days 60.95 +1.83 +3.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.58 +1.15 +2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 hours 65.30 +2.01 +3.18%
Murban 12 hours 66.38 +1.98 +3.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.06 +0.97 +1.73%
Basra Light 2 days 65.56 +1.62 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.60 +1.31 +2.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Girassol 2 days 64.29 +1.00 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.61 +0.66 +1.65%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 43.65 +1.55 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 51.05 +0.80 +1.59%
Premium Synthetic 39 days 53.90 +0.80 +1.51%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 49.65 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 19 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Peace Sour 19 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 50.15 +0.30 +0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 54.10 +0.80 +1.50%
Central Alberta 19 hours 48.75 +0.65 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.85 +0.80 +1.70%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.35 +0.80 +1.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.10 +0.80 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 6 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 11 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through October)
  • 14 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 17 hours Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 1 day Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 13 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 4 hours Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 4 hours Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
  • 23 hours The end of stock buybacks?
  • 17 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 9 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 20 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 22 hours How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 1 day Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 21 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 22 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 18 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S

Breaking News:

BOEM Schedules Gulf Of Mexico Lease Sale For March

Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Mexico’s new president Andres Manuel…

Why WTI Is A Global Oil Market Benchmark

Why WTI Is A Global Oil Market Benchmark

As U.S. crude oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BOEM Schedules Gulf Of Mexico Lease Sale For March

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2019, 12:00 PM CST offshore rig

The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled a region-wide oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico, in which it will offer a total 14,696 blocks spanning 78 million acres, which constitutes all the available unleased acreage in federal waters in the Gulf.

“Developing our nation’s offshore energy resources is vital to our economy and energy security,” the Acting Director of the Bureau of Land Management, Walter Cruickshank said. “Our staff is committed to ensuring offshore development is done in an environmentally responsible manner.”

The March lease sale is part of the 2017-2022 offshore lease sale plan – the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program – that was approved by the second Obama administration.

The U.S. outer continental shelf holds technically recoverable reserves estimated at 550 million barrels of oil and 1.25 trillion cu ft of natural gas. The Gulf of Mexico was made the focus of the 2017-2022 plan because of the consistent interest of oil and gas explorers in the area, the high resource potential, and not least, the extensiveness of production infrastructure, a statement from the Department of the Interior from 2017 said. During this period, the Bureau of Land Management will hold two lease sales for the Gulf of Mexico every year.

The Gulf of Mexico contains an estimated 48 billion barrels of technically recoverable crude oil and 141 trillion cu ft of technically recoverable natural gas. Despite the rise of the shale plays in the last two decades, the Gulf has remained a major contributor to the national total in oil and gas production, with oil companies constantly improving their exploration and extraction technology to boost yields and cut costs, making offshore projects more competitive with shale. The Gulf also has an extensive production and transportation infrastructure, which is an additional incentive for oil and gas players to expand their presence there.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Gets First Grid-Scale Battery Storage From AES

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com