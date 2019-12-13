B.C. Drivers Cross Border To Fill Up Tanks More Cheaply

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 59.78 +0.60 +1.01%
Brent Crude 3 hours 65.22 +1.02 +1.59%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.307 -0.021 -0.90%
Mars US 3 hours 59.87 +0.79 +1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.81 +0.43 +0.66%
Urals 20 hours 58.05 +0.60 +1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.28 +0.28 +0.52%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.307 -0.021 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 65.23 +0.96 +1.49%
Murban 20 hours 67.49 +0.89 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 56.76 +0.53 +0.94%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.01 +0.91 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.21 +0.81 +1.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.07 +0.46 +0.70%
Girassol 20 hours 67.20 +0.34 +0.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.81 +0.43 +0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.68 +0.92 +2.50%
Canadian Condensate 115 days 53.18 +0.42 +0.80%
Premium Synthetic 105 days 59.58 +0.42 +0.71%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.58 +0.42 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.18 +0.42 +0.86%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.18 +0.42 +0.86%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.18 +0.92 +1.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.18 +0.42 +0.75%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.18 +1.42 +2.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.43 +0.44 +0.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 20 hours 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 92 days 66.07 -0.41 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 54.02 +0.89 +1.68%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.97 +0.89 +1.56%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.97 +0.89 +1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.99 -0.48 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 hour americavchina.com
  • 3 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 3 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 4 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 1 day Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 2 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 12 hours WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 8 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 1 day Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 8 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 3 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 2 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Tesla Confident In Sales Despite End Of U.S. Tax Credits

Saudi Aramco Stock Soars 10 Percent As Markets Open

Saudi Aramco Stock Soars 10 Percent As Markets Open

Saudi Aramco started trading with…

Is This The Only Way To Make Nuclear Energy Work?

Is This The Only Way To Make Nuclear Energy Work?

Nuclear energy has caught a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

B.C. Drivers Cross Border To Fill Up Tanks More Cheaply

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2019, 10:30 AM CST Husky gasoline

Almost a fifth of drivers in British Columbia have resorted to crossing the border into the United States just to fill up with cheaper gasoline, a poll by Research Co. has discovered.

In some parts of the province, the numbers were much higher.

“Two-in-five drivers who reside in the Fraser Valley (40%) say they have visited the United States only to get gas in the past year,” the president of Research Co., Mario Canseco, said. “They have been joined by one-in-five (21%) drivers in Metro Vancouver.”

Prices at the pump in British Columbia hit an all-time high earlier this year, which prompted a government inquiry into their fluctuations. As of November, there was still no explanation of the fluctuations.

In its report on the inquiry, the British Columbia Utilities Commission said it had found an unexplained difference” of some US$0.09 (C$0.13) per litre between southern British Columbia and the rest of the province.

"The higher price differentials cannot be explained by economic theory or justified by known factors in the market," said the commission’s chairman, David Morton, adding "They are higher than they would be expected under more competitive conditions." 

The price discrepancy added up to about US$372 million (C$490 million) annually for British Columbia drivers.

During its investigation into the problem, the BCUC approached the five biggest fuel retailers active in the province and gathered evidence presented by the companies and found that "Refiner marketers — including Parkland, Suncor, Shell, and Husky — have greater direct control over pricing in B.C.'s retail stations when compared to the Canadian average." The evidence, however, did not shed much light on the reasons for the price fluctuations.

It’s worth noting that the investigation did not look into fuel taxes but some attribute the price rise precisely to them. Even so, fuel taxes cannot account for the fluctuations that have seen many British Columbia drivers seek bargains and go to gas stations even if they don’t need to refuel only because prices have temporarily dropped.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The EU Agrees To Cut Emissions To Net Zero By 2050

Next Post

Equinor Drops Oil Terminal Plan For Johan Castberg Arctic Field

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com