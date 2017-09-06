Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

In A Bold Move, Saudis Raise Crude Prices For Asia

In A Bold Move, Saudis Raise Crude Prices For Asia

Increased demand for Saudi crude…

Australia Set To Be Largest LNG Exporter By 2020

Australia Set To Be Largest LNG Exporter By 2020

The United States’ first natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Azerbaijan, BP Extend Deal For Caspian Oil Field Until 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2017, 1:12 PM CDT BP

Azerbaijan will sign in the coming days a new deal with BP to continue the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field in the Caspian Sea until 2050, extending the existing contract that is set to expire in 2024, Azeri media quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying on Wednesday.

ACG was Azerbaijan’s first offshore oil Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) contract with Western majors. The country and a consortium of foreign oil companies signed back in 1994 a 30-year deal to develop the field. Foreign partners in the venture—alongside SOCAR’s 11.6 percent interest—include BP, Chevron, INPEX, Statoil, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, and ONGC, with BP acting as operator.

In December last year, BP, its co-venturers, and Azerbaijan signed a letter of intent (LoI) to cover the development of the field until 2050.

“The LoI agrees the key commercial terms for the future development of the ACG field and enables the parties to conclude negotiations and finalise fully-termed agreements in the next few months,” BP said back then.

Now, according to Azeri President Aliyev, the signing of the actual contract is expected shortly.

ACG is the biggest producing oil field in the Caspian Sea, and oil production there started in November 1997. Until the end of 2016, the field had produced more than 3 billion barrels of oil with around US$33 billion of investment, BP says. There are six producing platforms on ACG, linked with an onshore terminal in Sangachal near Baku. From that terminal, ACG’s oil is exported to world markets primarily by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline, and the Western Route Export Pipeline to the Supsa terminal in western Georgia.

In the first half of 2017, the ACG field production averaged 585,000 bpd from the six platforms. BP and its partners spent more than US$230 million on operating expenditure and some US$601 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities between January and June this year, BP said last month.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway’s Mature Offshore Oilfield Attracts Record Number Of Bidders

Next Post

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

 API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com