Inside Orban's Ceasefire Proposal and Controversial Moscow Trip

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.33 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.82 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.84 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.327 -0.091 -3.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 -0.026 -0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 245 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 -0.026 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 8 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 949 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 8 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 402 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.28 +1.07 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 86.03 +1.07 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.28 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.23 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.13 +1.07 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.73 +1.32 +1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.13 +0.82 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Libyan Oil Minister Temporarily Steps Aside

Ukraine Peace Summit Raises Hopes for Dialogue, But Challenges Remain

Ukraine Peace Summit Raises Hopes for Dialogue, But Challenges Remain

The Ukraine Peace Summit brings…

China Expands Training Programs to Promote Authoritarian Governance

China Expands Training Programs to Promote Authoritarian Governance

A new Atlantic Council report…

Will Orban's Government Cause Turmoil in the EU?

Will Orban's Government Cause Turmoil in the EU?

Hungary's upcoming EU presidency raises…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Inside Orban's Ceasefire Proposal and Controversial Moscow Trip

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 05, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow days after visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
  • Orban's trip has drawn strong condemnation from EU leaders, who emphasize that the EU presidency holds no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.
  • Orban presented Zelenskiy with a ceasefire proposal during his Kyiv visit, but Ukraine maintains that its territorial integrity must be the foundation of any peace agreement.
Moscow

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Moscow on July 5 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, a Hungarian government source told RFE/RL.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will also accompany Orban to the Kremlin, the government source said on July 4. Szijjarto has visited Russia more than five times since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

News of the Moscow visit comes days after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the European Union -- an action that raised concerns among many in the EU because of Orban’s regular pro-Russia statements – and elicited quick condemnation from leaders of the bloc.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, posted on X that “the EU rotating presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.”

“The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine,” Michel added.

An EU official who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL that Orban has not informed the bloc of any planned trip to Moscow.

If Orban would have asked, Michel would have strongly advised against such a visit, the official said.

Since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Orban has stood out among leaders from the European Union and NATO for his reluctance to sign onto massive Western weapons and aid packages for Ukraine.

Central European investigative editor Szabolcs Panyi first reported on the trip in a post on X. RFE/RL later received confirmation of the visit via a Hungarian government source.

The Hungarian prime minister's press office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Last month, Putin said Russia would end its war -- which is believed to have killed and wounded at least 500,000 soldiers on both sides -- only if Kyiv met certain conditions.

Those included renouncing its NATO ambitions and ceding four partially occupied regions that Russia claims in their entirety, in addition to Crimea.

Related: Liberty Ostrava's Insolvency Raises Concerns for European Steel Industry

Ukraine dismissed the conditions as absurd and said they amounted to capitulation.

While in Kyiv, Orban -- who maintains close relations with Putin -- said he presented Zelenskiy with a cease-fire proposal aimed at pausing fighting with Russia more than two years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Zelenskiy, Orban gave no details about the contents of the proposal but said he asked the Ukrainian president "whether it was possible to take a break, to stop the firing, and then continue the negotiations,” adding that a cease-fire "could ensure speeding up the pace of these negotiations."

The talks were notable because of Orban’s vocal, persistent criticism of Western military aid for Kyiv.

Zelenskiy did not express his opinion on the proposal during the briefing with reporters, but a spokesman for the president said later on July 2 that Zelenskiy gave Orban an opportunity to air his thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihor Zhovkva, Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff, also said Hungary was not the first country to come forward with a potential peace plan.

Zhovkva said Zelenskiy listened to Orban's proposal but stated Ukraine's "quite clear, understandable, and known" position in response.

Ukraine says its "territorial integrity" must be the foundation of any peace agreement -- a notion underscored by 80 countries that participated in the Ukrainian-initiated Global Peace Summit in Switzerland last month.

Orban last visited Moscow in September 2022, when he paid his respects at the funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Georgia's Anaklia Port: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com