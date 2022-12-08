Australia Rakes In Record LNG Revenues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.77 +0.76 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.81 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.10 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.775 +0.052 +0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.093 +0.016 +0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.093 +0.016 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Turmoil In Peru As President Castillo Is Impeached And Arrested

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

China’s zero-covid policy has negatively…

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

New modeling put together by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Rakes In Record LNG Revenues

By Irina Slav - Dec 08, 2022, 1:04 AM CST

Australia’s revenue from exports of liquefied natural gas hit a record in October, topping $7 billion, benefiting from record prices and a weaker Australian dollar.

LNG export volumes have been at record highs over the first ten months of the year amid the energy crunch in Europe that sent ripples around the world, lifting prices and benefiting producers.

Revenues from energy and mineral exports from Australia rose by 33 percent in the first ten months of this year, Argus reported, adding that this was already higher than the energy and mineral exports from any previous full calendar year. The drivers of these higher revenues were soaring demand and the weaker local currency, which made Australian commodities more affordable.

Australia’s biggest export market for its liquefied natural gas is Asia, with Japan topping the list of buyers this year, followed by China and South Korea. Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia were also big buyers of Australian LNG.

There was also a European newcomer on this list. Last month, Germany joined buyers of Australian LNG with the first deal ever for deliveries of gas from Down Under to Europe.

The 75,000-ton cargo was shipped by Woodside to Uniper, the troubled German gas utility the government had to effectively nationalize.

“At such times it is more important than ever that buyers and sellers work together to flexibly respond to market dynamics. Our relationship with Uniper is an example of such cooperation. The delivery of a North West Shelf LNG cargo to Europe also highlights the role that Australian LNG can play in supporting global energy security,” Woodside executive VP Mark Abbotsford said at the time.

October was the sixth consecutive month of record LNG revenues for Australian producers this year, Argus noted in its report. Its other energy exports, notably those of coal, were also up significantly this year amid higher demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Next Post

Greek Shipowners Unfazed By The Oil Price Cap

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com