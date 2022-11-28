Australia Ships First LNG Cargo To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.35 +1.07 +1.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.39 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 -2.20 -2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.752 -0.272 -3.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.337 +0.009 +0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.28 +2.94 +4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.337 +0.009 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 801 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -1.75 -2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.41 -1.66 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

Oil Prices Slide As EU Leaders Discuss Price Cap On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Slide As EU Leaders Discuss Price Cap On Russian Crude

Amid a US-holiday-week-driven illiquid market,…

Are Small Scale Modular Reactors Becoming Too Expensive?

Are Small Scale Modular Reactors Becoming Too Expensive?

Builders of the NuScale small…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Ships First LNG Cargo To Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Australia’s energy giant Woodside has shipped its first LNG cargo directly to Europe, Reuters has reported, noting that the 75,000-ton shipment was purchased by Germany’s troubled Uniper.

“We continue to work on securing the much needed gas supply into Europe from reliable sources like Australia and thus helping to strengthen security of supply during the ongoing crisis triggered by the Russian war,” Uniper’s head for LNG said, as quoted by Reuters.

The liquefied gas came from the North West Shelf project in Western Australia.

“Events over the course of 2022 have shown that the world cannot take reliable and affordable supplies of energy for granted, particularly as we strive to decarbonise,” said Woodside executive VP Mark Abbotsford.

“At such times it is more important than ever that buyers and sellers work together to flexibly respond to market dynamics. Our relationship with Uniper is an example of such cooperation. The delivery of a North West Shelf LNG cargo to Europe also highlights the role that Australian LNG can play in supporting global energy security,” Abbotsford also said 

Europe has been looking for LNG supplies around the world in the absence of Russian pipeline flows, with Germany particularly focused on the task of reducing its dependence on Russian gas to a minimum and eventually eliminating its entirely.

This has pushed the country’s gas bill—and the EU’s gas bill—much higher than it normally is, and that has prompted protests among more than half of the EU’s governments. The protests led to calls for a price cap on gas imports, but an agreement on such a cap is currently proving elusive.

The fact that Germany is prepared to import LNG all the way from Australia, especially at a time when inflation in that market is already sizeable, illustrates the dramatic situation with energy supply in Europe’s largest economy even though storage facilities are full after a longer than usual refill season this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com  

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Easing of Sanctions On Venezuela Won’t Have Immediate Impact On Oil

Next Post

U.S. Easing of Sanctions On Venezuela Won’t Have Immediate Impact On Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com