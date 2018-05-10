Australia Goes After Chevron for Gorgon Carbon Capture Delay

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.95 -0.19 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.03 -0.18 -0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.798 +0.061 +2.23%
Mars US 19 hours 70.95 +2.53 +3.70%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Mexican Basket 1 day 63.45 +2.57 +4.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.798 +0.061 +2.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.48 +1.45 +2.01%
Murban 1 day 76.83 +1.45 +1.92%
Iran Heavy 1 day 70.99 +2.38 +3.47%
Basra Light 1 day 74.50 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.10 +2.84 +3.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Girassol 1 day 76.77 +3.09 +4.19%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.94 -0.99 -1.91%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 53.14 +2.08 +4.07%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 70.64 +1.83 +2.66%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.24 +2.08 +3.01%
Sweet Crude 1 day 64.14 +3.08 +5.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.14 +2.08 +3.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.89 +3.63 +5.56%
Central Alberta 1 day 61.64 +2.08 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +2.00 +3.05%
Giddings 1 day 61.25 +2.00 +3.38%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.36 -0.89 -1.18%
West Texas Sour 1 day 65.09 +2.08 +3.30%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.59 +2.08 +3.18%
Kansas Common 1 day 61.50 +2.25 +3.80%
Buena Vista 1 day 78.15 +2.08 +2.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 12 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 16 hours Strong reaction from Iran: "Trump speech silly and superficial " - Says Iran's Supreme Leader
  • 20 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 7 mins Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 20 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 days U.S. job openings hit record high...
  • 5 hours Netanyahu in Moscow
  • 23 hours World No1: China Invested $126.6bn In Renewables Last Year
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 1 day Boeing To Lose $20 Billion In Contracts Because Of Trump Sanctions On Iran
  • 10 hours Oil at $300?
  • 2 days 2018: electoral year in many oil and gas producing countries
  • 19 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 2 days The Iran Deal
  • 2 days Future of Petrochemicals

Breaking News:

Australia Goes After Chevron for Gorgon Carbon Capture Delay

Oil Market Volatility Set To Soar This Month

Oil Market Volatility Set To Soar This Month

With the U.S. pulling out…

Saudi Arabia Ready To Start Pumping More Oil

Saudi Arabia Ready To Start Pumping More Oil

Saudi Arabia has said that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Goes After Chevron for Gorgon Carbon Capture Delay

By Irina Slav - May 10, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Papua LNG

The government of Western Australia has started an inquiry into a delay in the implementation of a carbon capture program at the massive Gorgon LNG project operated by Chevron.

The state’s Environmental Protection Authority has nine months to investigate why Chevron has been slow to begin capturing and burying at least 80 percent of the carbon dioxide that gets released as part of the normal operation of its gas processing facility on Barrow Island, Reuters reports, citing an emailed statement from the minister’s spokeswoman.

The inquiry follows Chevron informing the WA government last December that it will only be able to begin capturing and injecting carbon dioxide at the Gorgon field in the last quarter of 2018. The company cited problems with the equipment during the construction of the infrastructure for the US$1.9-billion carbon capture and injection system. It is the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.

The Gorgon LNG project is worth US$54 billion and has an estimated productive life of 40 years. The CCS installation was a condition set for Chevron and its partners—Shell, Exxon, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, and JERA—by the Western Australian government before it approved the project.

Yet the project is also Western Australia’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide equivalent, at 8.3 million tons annually. It has three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 15.6 million tons of LNG per year.

“It has become apparent there needs to be a clearly defined start point for the commencement of the five-year rolling average,” WA’s Environment Minister told media. The five-year rolling average is the basis for the calculations of carbon dioxide capturing and storage.

Last month, Chevron approved an additional investment of US$3.8 billion (A$5.1 billion) for the Gorgon project. The money will be used to drill more wells and set up more pipelines on the seabed to prolong the life of the project.

Yet the company is in no hurry to start building the CCS installation as, according to a Chevron spokeswoman, the company is taking the long-term view, aiming to first make sure that the installation is commissioned properly and capable of achieving the high percentage of capture and storage stipulated in the government’s conditions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trudeau’s Ban On Oil Tanker Traffic Along BC Coast Looks More Likely

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com