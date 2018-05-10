Trudeau’s Ban On Oil Tanker Traffic Along BC Coast Looks More Likely

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.95 -0.19 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.03 -0.18 -0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.798 +0.061 +2.23%
Mars US 19 hours 70.95 +2.53 +3.70%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Mexican Basket 1 day 63.45 +2.57 +4.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.798 +0.061 +2.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.48 +1.45 +2.01%
Murban 1 day 76.83 +1.45 +1.92%
Iran Heavy 1 day 70.99 +2.38 +3.47%
Basra Light 1 day 74.50 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.10 +2.84 +3.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Girassol 1 day 76.77 +3.09 +4.19%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.12 -0.33 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.94 -0.99 -1.91%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 53.14 +2.08 +4.07%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 70.64 +1.83 +2.66%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.24 +2.08 +3.01%
Sweet Crude 1 day 64.14 +3.08 +5.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.14 +2.08 +3.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.14 +2.08 +3.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.89 +3.63 +5.56%
Central Alberta 1 day 61.64 +2.08 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.81 +2.43 +3.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +2.00 +3.05%
Giddings 1 day 61.25 +2.00 +3.38%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.36 -0.89 -1.18%
West Texas Sour 1 day 65.09 +2.08 +3.30%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.59 +2.08 +3.18%
Kansas Common 1 day 61.50 +2.25 +3.80%
Buena Vista 1 day 78.15 +2.08 +2.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 12 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 16 hours Strong reaction from Iran: "Trump speech silly and superficial " - Says Iran's Supreme Leader
  • 20 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 7 mins Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 20 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 days U.S. job openings hit record high...
  • 5 hours Netanyahu in Moscow
  • 23 hours World No1: China Invested $126.6bn In Renewables Last Year
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 1 day Boeing To Lose $20 Billion In Contracts Because Of Trump Sanctions On Iran
  • 10 hours Oil at $300?
  • 2 days 2018: electoral year in many oil and gas producing countries
  • 19 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 2 days The Iran Deal
  • 2 days Future of Petrochemicals

Breaking News:

Australia Goes After Chevron for Gorgon Carbon Capture Delay

Canada Oil Revenues Fall Despite Production Growth

Canada Oil Revenues Fall Despite Production Growth

Despite seeing a quickly rising…

Goldman: Oil Prices To Hit $82.50 By The Summer

Goldman: Oil Prices To Hit $82.50 By The Summer

Heightened geopolitical tensions in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trudeau’s Ban On Oil Tanker Traffic Along BC Coast Looks More Likely

By Julianne Geiger - May 10, 2018, 7:00 AM CDT Sunset oil tankers

The oil tanker moratorium bill that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long promised is now closer to becoming law after successfully passing in the House of Commons.

The bill will now make its way to the Senate. If passed, Bill C-48 will ban tankers that carry more than 12,500 metric tons of oil along a stretch of the BC Coast that starts at the tip of Vancouver Island to the Alaskan border.

Trudeau originally proposed the idea of the ban on tanker traffic in late 2015—dealing an near death blow to Enbridge’s Northern Gateway project, which sought to transport oil from Alberta to BC—an area that the ban would cover. Trudeau kiboshed the Northern Gateway project a year later.

Environmentalists are cheering the ban’s Wednesday victory, but indigenous communities remain divided, with some taking an environmental protectionist stance and others, such as indigenous-owned Eagle Spirit, are bemoaning the ban because it would interfere with a $16 billion pipeline that it is proposing. The bill would either see the pipeline project fail or rerouted.

Eagle Spirit is planning to fight the would-be ban, and has even created a GoFundMe page to cover the legal costs associated with it.

Ironically, the oft-used complaint that pipeline companies and governments don’t consult with indigenous peoples before moving ahead is now being used by this pro-pipeline indigenous group Usually the complaint is that companies fail to consult with indigenous communities over the environmental effects it will have on that population.

BC, which has been embroiled in an ugly battle with neighboring Alberta over another pipeline project, Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain, launched earlier this week even more legislation at the hands of its environmental ministry. This time, the legislation seeks to cut carbon emissions in the province by 40 percent from 2007 levels over the net 12 years, and 60 percent by 2040.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA: Return Of Iran Sanctions Could Impact Oil Market Balance

Next Post

Norway Expands Acreage In Latest Oil Licensing Round

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com