Assad Plans To Sue The U.S. Over ‘Stealing’ Syria’s Oil

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 61.68 +0.57 +0.93%
Brent Crude 20 mins 66.76 +0.60 +0.91%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Mars US 34 mins 62.08 +0.87 +1.42%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 3 days 58.80 +0.55 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 3 days 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 3 days 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 3 days 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.23 +0.58 +1.43%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.86 +0.59 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 128 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Premium Synthetic 118 days 61.51 +0.59 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.36 +0.59 +1.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.61 +0.59 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Giddings 3 days 51.25 +0.50 +0.99%
ANS West Coast 105 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.06 +0.59 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 1 hour Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 20 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 16 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 15 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 days What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 7 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 day Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 days Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 3 days Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions

Breaking News:

Global Superpowers Vie For Power In World’s Most Important Oil Chokepoint

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

In a sign that the…

Has Tesla Finally Conquered China?

Has Tesla Finally Conquered China?

Tesla appears to be well…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Assad Plans To Sue The U.S. Over ‘Stealing’ Syria’s Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 26, 2019, 11:00 AM CST Syrian Oil

Syria’s government is considering suing the United States in an international court over what a senior advisor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad referred to as the ‘stealing’ of Syria’s oil.

“Syria is looking into the possibility of filing an international lawsuit against the United States, due to the fact that they steal Syrian oil,” Bouthaina Shaaban, Syrian Presidential Adviser, told Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV in an interview, carried by Iran’s Fars news agency.

After a surprise announcement of pulling the U.S. troops out of Syria in October, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would protect Syrian oil fields from ISIS.

President Trump claimed that the U.S. had taken control of the oil in the Middle East, tweeting that “The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.”

The President did not elaborate on what he meant by “securing the oil,” but speculations about the President’s statement assume he was referring to the U.S. special forces that have been—and will continue to be—in control of oil and gas fields in Deir Ezzor, Syria’s oil region.

Related: The 5 Biggest Threats To Oil & Gas In 2020

President Trump has vowed to protect Syrian oil fields from ISIS, and the United States may leave 500 troops in northeastern Syria and send in battle tanks and other equipment with the purpose to help the Kurds in the area to protect oil fields that used to be controlled by Islamic State during its so-called caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria.

In a separate interview, with NBC News, Assad’s advisor Shaaban said that the United States had no right to Syria’s oil, warning of “popular opposition and operations against the American occupiers of our oil.”

The Kurdish SDF forces control most of Syria’s oil. Before the war, Syria was producing 387,000 barrels of oil per day, of which 140,000 bpd were exported.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

This Supermajor Will Market Guyana’s First Oil Cargoes

Next Post

This Supermajor Will Market Guyana’s First Oil Cargoes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com