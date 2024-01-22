Russia Tops List of China’s Oil Suppliers in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 73.46 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.69 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.00 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.373 -0.146 -5.80%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.174 +0.011 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.174 +0.011 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 783 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 236 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia Tops List of China’s Oil Suppliers in 2023

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Despite the escalating conflict in…

Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell

Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Tops List of China’s Oil Suppliers in 2023

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2024, 3:12 AM CST

Russia became China’s largest oil supplier last year, selling it a record 107.02 million tons of crude, according to Chinese customs data, as cited by Reuters.

The total amount equaled a daily import rate of 2.14 million barrels, far ahead of Saudi Arabia, whose oil exports to China slipped to a daily average of some 1.7 million barrels last year, the data also showed. In June 2023, Russian exports to China hit an all-time high of 2.57 million barrels daily.

The Western sanctions on Russian crude were instrumental in this development. The sanctions—in the form of a price cap on Russian oil shipments abroad—prompted previous buyers to shun Russian oil but China was only too happy to take more in, as was India. The price discount that the sanctions caused was a big reason for that, even though it narrowed with time, as Russian oil prices moved in sync with global prices.

The same developments turned China into Russia’s largest oil customer last year. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month that half of Russia’s crude oil exports went to China, which made it the biggest buyer of Russian oil.

"The main partners in the current situation are China, whose share has grown to approximately 45-50%, and, of course, India," Novak said, as quoted by VOA News. "Earlier, there basically were no supplies to India; in two years, the total share of supplies to India has come to 40%."

India was the other country that saw Russia turn into its largest oil supplier last year, while the share of Europe in Russian oil imports dropped from around 45% to about 4-5% as the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian oil and petroleum product purchases in December 2022 and February 2023.

Together, China and India took in some 90% of Russia’s oil exports in 2023.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Largest Oil Field to Resume Production After Outage

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com