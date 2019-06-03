Argentina Exports First-Ever Cargo Of LNG

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.84 -0.66 -1.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.77 -1.22 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.397 -0.057 -2.32%
Mars US 3 days 57.80 -3.29 -5.39%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 4 days 61.78 -4.02 -6.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.57 -4.31 -7.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.397 -0.057 -2.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 63.83 -3.47 -5.16%
Murban 4 days 65.20 -3.24 -4.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 57.14 -2.52 -4.22%
Basra Light 4 days 63.82 -2.72 -4.09%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.79 -2.76 -4.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Girassol 4 days 65.18 -2.44 -3.61%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.53 +0.41 +1.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.75 -3.09 -7.39%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 50.25 -3.09 -5.79%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 53.95 -3.09 -5.42%
Sweet Crude 3 days 46.50 -3.09 -6.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 42.75 -3.09 -6.74%
Peace Sour 3 days 42.75 -3.09 -6.74%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 47.50 -3.09 -6.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.00 -3.09 -5.61%
Central Alberta 5 days 44.00 -3.09 -6.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Giddings 4 days 43.75 -2.75 -5.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.39 -2.90 -4.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.45 -3.09 -6.11%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.40 -3.09 -5.67%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.40 -3.09 -5.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.65 -5.31 -7.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 9 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 29 mins My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 6 hours Britain Listens To The United States on Huawei
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours Lawyers Pinpoint EU Migrant Policy As Crime Against Humanity
  • 1 min Not only GM: Morgan Stanley Predicts Ford to Cut 25,000 Jobs in Overhaul
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 7 hours Which Name Do You Prefer?
  • 7 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 4 hours Trump MAGA-nomics, U.S. oil, and good news
  • 6 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery

Breaking News:

Another Oil Pipeline Blow As Court Rules Against Enbridge Line 3

The Biggest Losers In The Shale Slowdown

The Biggest Losers In The Shale Slowdown

Slowing shale growth is hurting…

Downward Momentum Is Building For Oil

Downward Momentum Is Building For Oil

President Trump’s move to slap…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina Exports First-Ever Cargo Of LNG

By Irina Slav - Jun 03, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT YPF gas

Argentina’s state oil and gas company YPF is loading the country’s first-ever export cargo of liquefied natural gas, Reuters reported, citing a company statement.

“This is the first step of a process that YPF is leading to export and expand gas markets to the world,” a company vice president said.

The cargo is the equivalent of 30,000 cubic meters and its sale is being handled by U.S. LNG major Cheniere Energy. The destination, however, has not been revealed.

The gas for the cargo was extracted from the coveted Vaca Muerta shale play—one of the world’s largest shale formations and Argentina’s great energy hope. Called “the Argentine Permian”, and the play that can turn Argentina from a net importer of oil and gas into a net exporter. According to Argentine government estimates, the Vaca Muerta could double the country’s oil production to 1 million bpd by 2023, with natural gas production rising to 260 million cubic meters daily.

YPF has estimated liquefied natural gas exports alone could bring in more than US$200 million. This would constitute a tenth of the company’s overall export revenues. According to plans, LNG will be exported during the summer season when local demand is at its lowest since Argentina is not yet producing enough gas for both domestic consumption and exports on a year-round basis.

Billions of dollars have been poured already into the Vaca Muerta, which could be the world’s second-largest gas deposit, but return is slow to come because of the lack of infrastructure in the area, which is boosting the cost of pretty much everything from frac sand to moving the output to export markets. Legislative changes have also affected the profitability prospects of operators in Vaca Muerta and have slowed down its development, with several companies postponing their investment plans for the area.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Marathon Oil Goes Truly All American As It Divests Iraq Play

Next Post

Chevron Asks Trump Administration For Venezuela Sanction Relief

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

 Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com