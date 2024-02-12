Aramco’s CEO Says Shareholders to Decide on Further Stock Sale

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.80 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.92 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 81.53 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.799 -0.048 -2.60%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.343 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.343 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 12 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 13 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 23 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trinidad & Tobago Declares National Emergency after Ghost Ship Oil Spill

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor,…

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden has terminated its investigation…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco’s CEO Says Shareholders to Decide on Further Stock Sale

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Shareholders in Saudi Aramco will decide whether the world’s largest oil firm will proceed with a new share offering this year, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Currently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia owns just over 98% of Aramco after selling 1.7% in the initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019. Of the 98% held by the Kingdom, the Saudi government owns 90% of Aramco, while the sovereign wealth fund owns the other 8%. 

Reports emerged last month that Saudi Arabia was working with advisers to revive a new sale of stock in state oil giant Aramco, which is the world’s largest oil firm in terms of both market capitalization and oil production.

The Saudis are looking to sell shares in Aramco on the domestic market and look to raise at least $10 billion from the follow-up offering, anonymous sources with knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg at the end of January.

Before the IPO in 2019, Saudi Arabia initially aimed to list Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and on one major international market, with London, New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong all rumored or reported to have been in the race.

But in the end, tepid investor demand and the possibility of exposing the Kingdom to lawsuits—especially with a New York listing—forced the rulers to downsize the Aramco IPO.

Saudi Aramco made its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019 and raised around $30 billion in the share listing which became the largest in history.

Since the IPO, Saudi rulers, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have said on several occasions there would be more Aramco shale sales on Tadawul in the future.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest share sale plan now reportedly under consideration has the Saudis seeking to raise at least $10.7 billion (40 billion Saudi riyals) from the share sale, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Barclays Looks to Avoid Greenwashing While Financing the Energy Transition

Next Post

Barclays Looks to Avoid Greenwashing While Financing the Energy Transition

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com