Aramco Could List Downstream Business

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.46 +0.21 +0.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.56 +0.44 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.993 -0.844 -17.45%
Mars US 21 hours 60.35 +0.66 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -2.50 -3.73%
Urals 2 days 64.44 -2.32 -3.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.13 -0.32 -0.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 -0.18 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.993 -0.844 -17.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 66.10 +1.03 +1.58%
Murban 15 hours 67.98 +0.88 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.98 -0.75 -1.23%
Basra Light 2 days 65.71 -0.11 -0.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.55 -0.36 -0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.13 -0.32 -0.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.13 -0.32 -0.48%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -0.75 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -2.50 -3.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 24.66 -0.14 -0.56%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.65 -3.28 -18.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.25 -3.68 -8.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 56.35 -3.68 -6.13%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.40 -4.18 -16.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.25 -2.83 -14.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.25 -2.83 -14.09%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 38.75 -2.28 -5.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 25.75 -3.93 -13.24%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.25 -2.18 -10.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Giddings 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.56 -3.83 -5.52%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.20 +0.56 +1.13%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.15 +0.56 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.15 +0.56 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.70 +0.56 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.45 +0.75 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 6 minutes Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 12 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 3 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 55 mins Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 52 mins At U.N. climate talks, US Administration Plans Sideshow On Coal
  • 5 hours A Sane Take on Nord Stream 2
  • 5 hours Good Sign for US Farmers: Soybean Prices Signals US-China Trade Deal Progress
  • 6 hours Soybean sale to China down 94%
  • 2 hours I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 3 hours UK Power and loss of power stations
  • 5 hours what's up with NG?
  • 15 hours OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 1 day New Oil Order- Diplomacy, Geopolitics and Economics
  • 1 day WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Pros and Cons of Coal

Breaking News:

Russia Isn’t Interested In Joining New OPEC-led Oil Output Cuts

Goldman Sachs Sees An Oil Supply Crunch Looming

Goldman Sachs Sees An Oil Supply Crunch Looming

Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects…

Natural Gas Soars As Crude Enters Bear Market

Natural Gas Soars As Crude Enters Bear Market

Crude oil futures continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Could List Downstream Business

By Irina Slav - Nov 15, 2018, 10:30 AM CST Aramco downstream assets

As Oilprice.com writer Cyril Widdershoven predicted in an October 2 article, Saudi Aramco is considering the listing of its downstream operations after it completes the acquisition of a sizeable stake in petrochemicals giant Sabic, according to CNBC reports, citing unnamed strategists. However, some are concerned a spinoff and listing of the downstream operations would compromise Aramco’s attractiveness to investors who would rather buy into an integrated oil company.

Plans to acquire 70 percent in Sabic from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund surfaced earlier this year, with reports saying Aramco would have to borrow a substantial sum to make the deal, worth US$70 billion.

“The first step will be completing the acquisition of the 70 percent of SABIC held by PIF and integrating that into Aramco’s petrochemical opezrations. That will be a lengthy and complicated business given the size of SABIC,” former Shell executive Robin Mills told CNBC. “After that, yes, there could be an offering of additional stock in a merged downstream unit either on Tadawul (Saudi’s stock exchange) or an international exchange. This would sidestep many of the concerns on listing the full company over transparency, reserves, political exposure, sensitivity to oil price, country exposure and the large size of the unit.”

However, the CNBC report comes on the heels of a statement by Aramco’s chief executive, Amin Nasser, that the initial public offering of the company was still on, only it would likely take place in 2021. Saudi Arabia’s government is currently “suggesting 2021 for IPO listing, depending on market conditions at that time,” S&P Global Platts quoted Nasser as saying at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

The listing of Aramco has encountered multiple potential problems, including the lofty US$2-trillion valuation that the Saudis were hoping for, the estimate of Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves that is shrouded in secrecy, and the international venue for the IPO. Aramco’s listing plans quickly slipped from ‘definitely by the end of 2018’ early this year to ‘indefinitely postponed’ this summer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

South Korea Serious About Ditching Iranian Oil

Next Post

Russia Isn’t Interested In Joining New OPEC-led Oil Output Cuts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com