Apple Partner Foxconn Unveils Two EV Prototypes

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|85.15
|+2.33
|+2.81%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|92.02
|+1.99
|+2.21%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|89.95
|+0.29
|+0.32%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|5.443
|-0.302
|-5.26%
|Gasoline •12 mins
|2.639
|+0.089
|+3.47%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|86.79
|-2.21
|-2.48%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|86.79
|-2.21
|-2.48%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|89.38
|-3.18
|-3.44%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|90.82
|-1.34
|-1.45%
|Mars US • 22 hours
|77.82
|-3.24
|-4.00%
|Gasoline • 12 mins
|2.639
|+0.089
|+3.47%
|Marine •2 days
|88.32
|-0.88
|-0.99%
|Murban •2 days
|91.50
|-1.02
|-1.10%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|83.52
|-2.49
|-2.90%
|Basra Light •324 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|89.55
|-3.18
|-3.43%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|89.38
|-3.18
|-3.44%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|89.38
|-3.18
|-3.44%
|Girassol • 2 days
|89.88
|-2.70
|-2.92%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|90.82
|-1.34
|-1.45%
|Canadian Crude Index •13 days
|66.72
|+2.74
|+4.28%
|Western Canadian Select •14 hours
|60.82
|-2.46
|-3.89%
|Canadian Condensate •14 hours
|84.22
|-2.46
|-2.84%
|Premium Synthetic •14 hours
|82.47
|-2.46
|-2.90%
|Sweet Crude •14 hours
|79.62
|-2.46
|-3.00%
|Peace Sour •14 hours
|76.32
|-2.46
|-3.12%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 14 hours
|76.32
|-2.46
|-3.12%
|Light Sour Blend • 14 hours
|77.62
|-2.46
|-3.07%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours
|86.57
|-2.46
|-2.76%
|Central Alberta • 14 hours
|75.92
|-2.46
|-3.14%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|86.79
|-2.21
|-2.48%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|79.50
|-2.50
|-3.05%
|Giddings •2 days
|73.25
|-2.50
|-3.30%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|91.70
|+0.22
|+0.24%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|77.85
|-2.64
|-3.28%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|79.30
|-2.64
|-3.22%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|79.30
|-2.64
|-3.22%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|79.50
|-2.50
|-3.05%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|77.50
|-6.50
|-7.74%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|92.58
|-1.64
|-1.74%
More Drones Spotted Over Norwegian Oil Infrastructure
The plan to cap the…
Fears that President Biden might…
ZeroHedge
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, unveiled two electric vehicle prototypes at its event in Taipei on Tuesday.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming showcased the Model B crossover SUV and Model V pickup truck.
Foxconn isn't just the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer but also the most prominent manufacturing partner for Apple and is aiming to "build clients' EVs from the chassis up, with no plans to sell vehicles under its own brand," Bloomberg said.
"After we announced our plans to build EVs in 2020, many people questioned whether Foxconn can build cars.
"Then when we unveiled three models a year later, everyone thought, 'wow, how did they manage to develop three models in just a year?' That's the speed we're operating at," Liu said.
Related: Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks
Model B & V won't be available for the retail market because they're considered reference designs -- intended to demonstrate the company's manufacturing capabilities to potential clients that want their EVs produced.
By 2025, Foxconn expects to achieve at least 5% of the global EV market, with expected revenues of $31 billion.
"Foxconn is not in the business of selling its own EV brand," Liu said. "I hope one day we can do Tesla cars for Tesla," he added.
If Foxconn is successful, this could mean Apple's "Project Titan" to develop an electric vehicle in the coming years could one day be produced by Foxconn. After all, Foxconn already makes Apple's iPhones.
By Zerohedge.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com