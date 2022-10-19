Apple Partner Foxconn Unveils Two EV Prototypes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.15 +2.33 +2.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.02 +1.99 +2.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.95 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.443 -0.302 -5.26%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.639 +0.089 +3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.82 -3.24 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.639 +0.089 +3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.82 -2.46 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.22 -2.46 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.47 -2.46 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.62 -2.46 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.62 -2.46 -3.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.57 -2.46 -2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.92 -2.46 -3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

More Drones Spotted Over Norwegian Oil Infrastructure

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

The plan to cap the…

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

Fears that President Biden might…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Apple Partner Foxconn Unveils Two EV Prototypes

By ZeroHedge - Oct 19, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, unveiled two electric vehicle prototypes at its event in Taipei on Tuesday. 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming showcased the Model B crossover SUV and Model V pickup truck. 

Foxconn isn't just the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer but also the most prominent manufacturing partner for Apple and is aiming to "build clients' EVs from the chassis up, with no plans to sell vehicles under its own brand," Bloomberg said. 

"After we announced our plans to build EVs in 2020, many people questioned whether Foxconn can build cars.

"Then when we unveiled three models a year later, everyone thought, 'wow, how did they manage to develop three models in just a year?' That's the speed we're operating at," Liu said. 

Related: Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks

Model B & V won't be available for the retail market because they're considered reference designs -- intended to demonstrate the company's manufacturing capabilities to potential clients that want their EVs produced. 

By 2025, Foxconn expects to achieve at least 5% of the global EV market, with expected revenues of $31 billion. 

"Foxconn is not in the business of selling its own EV brand," Liu said. "I hope one day we can do Tesla cars for Tesla," he added.

If Foxconn is successful, this could mean Apple's "Project Titan" to develop an electric vehicle in the coming years could one day be produced by Foxconn. After all, Foxconn already makes Apple's iPhones. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Receives First Tranche Of $5 Billion EU Aid Package

Next Post

EU Labels Russian Attacks On Ukraine Infrastructure As War Crimes

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com