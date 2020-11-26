Another Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewables

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 46.09 +1.18 +2.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 47.61 -1.00 -2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.929 -0.032 -1.08%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.929 -0.032 -1.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 47.83 +2.06 +4.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 48.57 +2.14 +4.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 45.48 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 50.90 +0.94 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 47.20 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 49.47 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 54 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Locked Thread on the election
  • 17 mins Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 2 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 10 hours Censorship in USA
  • 2 days British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales

Breaking News:

Another Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewables

Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 2 Months

Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 2 Months

The U.S. oil rig count…

Canada’s Oil And Gas Sector Sees Record Job Losses

Canada’s Oil And Gas Sector Sees Record Job Losses

The pandemic-driven oil demand crash…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewables

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2020, 11:00 AM CST

Spain’s oil major Repsol plans to reduce its oil business operations and increase five times its renewable energy portfolio by 2030 as part of its latest strategic plan unveiled on Thursday. 

Repsol was the first oil major anywhere in the world to announce late last year a target to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050. This was back in December 2019 and before the COVID-19 pandemic slashed demand for oil and fuels in 2020.

This year, Repsol was followed by all major oil firms based in Europe, including BP, Shell, Total, Eni, and Equinor, all of which pledged net-zero targets by 2050 or sooner and said they would invest much more in renewable energy, transport electrification, and hydrogen. 

In today’s plan, Repsol said that it aims to become a global renewables operator with a generation capacity of 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2025 and 15 GW by 2030. This compares to a capacity of slightly below 3 GW today. 

Repsol’s upstream business will be reduced to 14 countries, with a more efficient and focused exploration activity and an average total production of 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.  

The Spanish group is also betting big on renewable hydrogen and sustainable biofuels to achieve additional decarbonization. 

“Repsol has the ambition to be a leader in renewable hydrogen in the Iberian Peninsula by reaching a production of the equivalent of 400 MW by 2025 and with the ambition of exceeding 1.2 GW in 2030,” the company said. 

The new strategy is self-financing at an average price of $50 per barrel Brent and $2.50 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at the Henry Hub. At these prices, Repsol can generate cash to cover investments and dividends throughout 2030, without increasing debt from current levels, the company said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Viral Video Of Water On Fire Reveals A Natural Gas Leak In China

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com