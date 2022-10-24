Americans See Another 10-Cent Drop In Gasoline Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.89 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 93.26 -0.24 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.00 -0.81 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 mins 5.178 -0.021 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.747 +0.016 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.747 +0.016 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 5 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 39 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Americans See Another 10-Cent Drop In Gasoline Prices

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell has resumed oil exports…

Is Russia Preparing To Abandon Kherson?

Is Russia Preparing To Abandon Kherson?

Ukraine has made significant headway…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Americans See Another 10-Cent Drop In Gasoline Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 24, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

Prices at the gas pump have declined 10 cents in a week, according to AAA, which says recession fears and further releases of America’s strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) have contributed to the further declines.

On Monday, average national gasoline prices per gallon were $3,793, nearly 10 cents lower than this time last week.

The prices are less than one cent higher than they were a month ago, when the average was $3.700 per gallon, but still off the year-ago average of $3.385.

“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”


The biggest drops in gasoline prices took place in Alaska, which saw a 33 cent fall in prices at the pump, followed by Calfironia (down 30 cents), Oregon (down 26 cents), Washington (down 24 cents, Nevada (down 20 cents) and Indiana and Michigan both down 15 cents.

Gasoline is now cheapest in the states of Georgia and Texas, where consumers are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon.

California remains the most expensive gasoline state, due to state taxes, with prices at the pump averaging $5.75 per gallon despite recent declines.

The price of gasoline is a crucial factor in November 4 midterm elections.

AAA notes that domestic gasoline demand is around 1 million barrels lower than at the same time last year, noting that better gas mileage could also be limiting demand and helping prices move downwards.

"If demand remains low and oil prices don't spike, pump prices will likely keep falling," the club stated.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BofA Sees Drop In Saudi Aramco Quarterly Earnings

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com