Alberta Strikes Methane Emissions Deal With Federal Government

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 min 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 min 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 13 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 15 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 56 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days .
  • 3 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 40 mins What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 3 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 3 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Argentina Is In Desperate Need Of An Oil Boom

Argentina Is In Desperate Need Of An Oil Boom

Argentina has had a devastating…

Oil Crisis And Recession Bring Two African Rivals Closer Together

Oil Crisis And Recession Bring Two African Rivals Closer Together

Creating a working Sudan-South Sudan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Strikes Methane Emissions Deal With Federal Government

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2020, 1:00 PM CST

Alberta has reached an agreement with Canada’s federal government to have its own provincial regulation on methane emissions, which will save the energy industry money and avoid red tape, the provincial government said on Thursday.

Instead of having federal and provincial regulations on methane emissions, Alberta will now have only provincial rules on tackling methane emissions, whose largest source in the province is the oil and gas sector.

Around three-quarters of Alberta’s methane emissions come from the upstream oil and gas industry.

The finalized agreement with Alberta “will allow strengthened provincial methane regulations to replace the federal regulations for up to five years,” the federal government said.

“Alberta’s methane regulation is estimated to cut more emissions by 2030 than the federal system would if it applied in Alberta, and will do so at half the cost to industry,” Alberta’s government said in a statement.

“This agreement allows industry to work within a made-in-Alberta framework that avoids duplication, meets environmental outcomes and provides flexibility to reach methane reduction targets in a way that best suits our province,” Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage said.

“Having a single set of rules will increase investor confidence in our energy sector while strengthening Alberta’s reputation for innovation and responsible energy development,” Savage added.

Alberta targets to cut methane emissions by 45 percent from 2014 levels by 2025.

The province has announced US$40 million (C$52 million) from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system to support methane programs that will create jobs in the oil and gas sector. Those programs are expected to cut about 1.5 megatons of emissions right away, Alberta’s government said.

Environmental Defence criticized the agreement with Alberta, as well as with Saskatchewan, with Dale Marshall saying that “The Canadian government needs to stop bending over backwards to the Big Oil lobby and oil-friendly provincial governments at the expense of public health and action on the climate emergency.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colorado Takes Aim At Oil, Gas Well Flaring

Next Post

Coal Consumption In U.S. Electricity Sector Plunges 30%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com