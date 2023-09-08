Alberta Launches First Lithium Extraction Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.36 +0.49 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.49 +0.57 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.58 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.612 +0.033 +1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.685 +0.062 +2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.685 +0.062 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 8 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 647 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 8 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 100 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.77 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.76 +1.33 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.42 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.00 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Renewable Auction Fails To Attract A Single Offshore Wind Bid

LME's Reputation On The Line After Nickel Fiasco

LME's Reputation On The Line After Nickel Fiasco

The nickel market continues to…

Dutch Gas Futures Dip 10% As Chevron Australia Workers Postpone Strike

Dutch Gas Futures Dip 10% As Chevron Australia Workers Postpone Strike

European natural gas prices drop…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Launches First Lithium Extraction Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 08, 2023, 4:58 AM CDT

The Canadian province of Alberta has just entered the global race for lithium extraction after a Canadian lithium extraction start-up launched its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) field pilot plant, the first in the oil-rich province.

E3 Lithium received earlier this year a license from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to construct and operate the necessary equipment to run a direct lithium extraction pilot, planned to begin operations in the third quarter of 2023.   

“We are incredibly excited to be field testing ion exchange technology for direct lithium extraction in real-world operating conditions this year,” Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium, said at the time.

At the pilot project site, Doornbos told Bloomberg this week,

“The opportunity to be a global leader, and to make Alberta a lithium jurisdiction, is really and truly here.”

A full-scale commercial plant at the pilot project site could be up and running in 2026 and process up to 150,000 tons of battery-grade lithium product annually, Doornbos told Bloomberg.

DLE could create a new supply source for the crucial mineral. Demand for lithium is expected to surge as the energy transition progresses, while the West is looking to diversify supply chains away from China’s lithium processing.  

“Direct lithium extraction (DLE) and direct lithium to product (DLP) can be the driving forces behind the industry’s ability to respond more swiftly to soaring demand,” McKinsey & Company said in a report last year.  

Bank UBS expects China to end up controlling nearly one-third of the global lithium supply by 2025. Mines controlled by Beijing, not only in China but also in Africa, will see their total lithium output jump more than threefold in just three years—from 194,000 tons in 2022 to 705,000 tons by 2025, UBS said in a note earlier this year, carried by Bloomberg

This surge in supply would raise the Chinese share of global lithium supply to 32% in 2025, up from 24% in 2022, the bank said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta, for its part, could hold great opportunities in its untapped lithium brines, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said in a report this week.

“Rising demand for lithium, a key metal in the transition of energy sources to lower-carbon alternatives, is sparking a land grab in Alberta and a renaissance in prospecting, this time for lithium rather than oil,” said Graham Bain, report author and a vice president at EIR.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Majors Pull Out From Mexico Exploration Projects

Next Post

UK Renewable Auction Fails To Attract A Single Offshore Wind Bid

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com