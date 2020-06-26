Alberta Extends Investigation Into Foreign Anti-Oil Funding

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.26 -0.46 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 40.74 -0.31 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.67 -1.75 -4.94%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 35.22 +0.71 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.72 +0.71 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.12 +0.71 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 34.22 +0.71 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.94 -2.13 -4.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.36 -1.65 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 41 mins Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 14 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 35 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 4 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 51 mins The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 16 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 44 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 24 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 10 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost

Breaking News:

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Tax Relief Lowers Breakeven Prices For Norwegian Oil Drillers

Tax Relief Lowers Breakeven Prices For Norwegian Oil Drillers

A tax relief package in…

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Bank of America has increased…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Extends Investigation Into Foreign Anti-Oil Funding

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 26, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

The Alberta government has extended until October an investigation into whether foreign groups are funding anti-oil protests in Canada, the Canadian Press reports, citing Energy Minister Sonya Savage. 

According to Savage, the initial findings of the investigation had suggested the investigators needed more time to complete the work.

The original deadline for the completion of this investigation was July 2.

Last year, the Conservative government announced the launch of an energy war room—the Canadian Energy Centre—to improve the public image of the province's top revenue generator.

"For too long, the reputation of Alberta's energy sector has been damaged by a deceitful campaign to landlock the oil sands. The Canadian Energy Centre will focus on improving perceptions about the oil and gas industry," Alberta's Energy Minister said last October, adding that it would apply a "fact-based approach to counteracting the misinformation about our industry."

Earlier in 2019, Savage slammed several media outlets for misrepresentations of the Alberta oil sands industry, including Politico and, more notably, National Geographic, which ended up editing a story—twice—that had several facts about Alberta's oil industry wrong.

Meanwhile, the government went after foreign organizations that allegedly finance anti-oil coverage. In the summer of 2019, it announced it had allocated almost $1.9 million to a fund to investigate these foreign organizations, which it claims are leading a concerted effort to tarnish the image of the oil sands industry.

Now, in addition to extending the probe, the government will also increase the funds dedicated to investigating the alleged involvement of foreign players in Canadian energy protests, by US$730,000 (C$1 million), to come from the Canadian Energy Centre.

The investigation, which was an election promise of Premier Jason Kenney, has drawn criticism and even a legal complaint by environmental law firm Ecojustice, which asked the court to strike down the probe, claiming it was outside the jurisdiction of Alberta and that it was politically motivated and rested on prejudged conclusions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Owner Of Largest Refinery In India Stops Importing Venezuelan Oil

Next Post

UN Warns Abandoned Full Oil Tanker Off Yemen Could Explode

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com