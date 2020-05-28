Alberta Cuts 1 Million Bpd In Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.96 +1.15 +3.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 35.51 +0.77 +2.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 34.01 -0.54 -1.56%
Graph down Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
Graph up Urals 2 days 34.75 +1.15 +3.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 14 hours 27.37 +0.07 +0.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 34.90 -0.14 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.63 -0.48 -1.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 30.55 -0.84 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.80 -1.61 -4.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 33.75 -0.66 -1.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.98 -0.96 -2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 23.89 -1.45 -5.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.31 -1.54 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 31.81 -1.54 -4.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 33.21 -1.54 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 28.31 -1.54 -5.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 26.76 -1.54 -5.44%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 14 hours 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Chart Buena Vista 14 hours 36.39 -1.54 -4.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 52 mins Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 28 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 34 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 42 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 12 hours New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 17 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 hour 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 2 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 13 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 2 days Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 13 hours Backlash Against Chinese
  • 1 day Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela

Breaking News:

SUV Sales Exceed 40% Of Global Car Sales For The First Time

The EV Boom Could Accelerate Peak Oil Demand

The EV Boom Could Accelerate Peak Oil Demand

Car manufacturers are sticking to…

Goldman Sachs: OPEC To Dominate Oil Markets For The Foreseeable Future

Goldman Sachs: OPEC To Dominate Oil Markets For The Foreseeable Future

OPEC is poised to regain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Cuts 1 Million Bpd In Oil Production

By Irina Slav - May 28, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Alberta has cut oil production by 1 million bpd so far, the province’s Energy Minister, Sonya Savage, has told OPEC, according to Reuters.

“The Minister stated there is currently no point in announcing additional output adjustments, as production has come down on its own,” OPEC said, noting that “Additionally, the province already had mandated adjustments in place prior to COVID-19 due to a lack of pipeline capacity and inability to move the oil out of the producing region.”

Indeed, Alberta has been a step ahead of other producers when it came to cutting production, although not by design. Pipeline constraints had already forced Canadian crude prices low enough for many producers to struggle to survive, and the fallout of the oil price war and the coronavirus pandemic only sped up the inevitable: forced production cuts on top of government-instituted ones.

Alberta’s oil sector was one of the first and hardest hit by the crisis, with doubts emerging at one point about whether the oil sands industry would even survive this crisis. The industry itself is pessimistic. A recent Business Outlook Survey from the Bank of Canada found that the industry was more pessimistic about its outlook than it was in either 2008, during the Great Recession, or even 2014 when oil price last fell in the $20s and below.

Now, however, as prices begin to improve, some Canadian producers are starting to reverse production cuts, according to the Canadian Press. The production restart is tentative, however, and companies are ready to reverse it again if prices move in an unfavourable direction. For now, this seems unlikely, according to some analysts.

“As long as nobody cheats on their [production] cuts and we continue to see states opening up, provinces in Canada opening up, other jurisdictions around the world opening up, it’s more tailwind to the price,” Phil Skolnick from Eight Capital told the Canadian Press.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya's Oil Blockade Has Cost The Country Over $5 Billion

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

 Alt text

The Next Perovskite Solar Breakthrough Could Give Us Endless Energy By 2025
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com