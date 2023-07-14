Alberta And British Columbia Negotiate Expanding Natural Gas Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 76.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.35 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.11 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 +0.016 +0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.678 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.678 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.64 +1.14 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.04 +1.14 +1.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.29 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.44 +1.14 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 72.44 +1.14 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.39 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 70.74 +1.14 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Energy Firms In Germany Are Spinning Off Their Coal Businesses

The Bearish Case For Oil Markets

The Bearish Case For Oil Markets

Bearish sentiment has dominated oil…

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

Texas is emerging as a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta And British Columbia Negotiate Expanding Natural Gas Exports

By Irina Slav - Jul 14, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

Alberta, Canada’s energy powerhouse, and neighbor British Columbia are in talks about expanding the reach of locally produced natural gas to Europe and Asia.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith and her B.C. counterpart David Ebby started the negotiations two weeks ago, according to Smith, as quoted by CBC. The idea is to benefit from carbon offset credits made available by the Paris Agreement.

"With the right infrastructure in place, Western Canada would become a sought-after supplier for both Asia and Europe,'' the Alberta Premier said.

“Shipping LNG from Canada's West Coast to Asia takes 11 days, compared to 20 days from the U.S. Gulf Coast.”

“With the completion of proposed projects in Atlantic Canada, shipping Western Canada's gas to Europe would take seven to eight days, and that would be less than any other North American LNG project,” Smith explained.

Canada has been slow to build an LNG industry, not least because of the federal government’s opposition to growth in the country’s oil and gas sector. Last year, during a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was no business case for Canadian LNG terminals on the east coast.

Trudeau has also questioned whether any LNG terminals could be built sufficiently cheaply and quickly to help alleviate Europe’s energy crunch.

There is only one LNG project underway in Canada, close to completion, per the latest update from the consortium that is building it.

With our project now close to 85% complete overall, we remain on track to shipping our first cargoes of low-carbon, made-in B.C. LNG, by mid-decade,” the chief executive of the consortium, LNG Canada, said this week, as quoted by Offshore Energy.

“Our LNG will provide security of supply for global markets that can rely on Canada’s natural gas reserves to advance their economies and reduce global GHG emissions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian Importers Of Russian Oil Brace For Banking Problems

Next Post

Energy Firms In Germany Are Spinning Off Their Coal Businesses

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com