Alaska Arctic Refuge Oil Lease Sale Ends In Flop

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.87 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.38 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.010 -0.37%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 52.03 +1.00 +1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 53.29 +1.93 +3.76%
Graph up Urals 16 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.55 +0.67 +1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 52.55 +0.67 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.94 +1.13 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.010 -0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 53.58 +2.99 +5.91%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.66 +3.00 +5.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.83 +1.66 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 55.16 +0.67 +1.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.82 +1.70 +3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.38 +1.57 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.29 +1.93 +3.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 35.33 +0.70 +2.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 49.63 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 51.03 +0.70 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 44.73 +0.70 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 42.88 +0.70 +1.66%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 42.88 +0.70 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 44.43 +0.70 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 46.23 +0.70 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 43.23 +0.70 +1.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.55 +0.67 +1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.00 +1.00 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 53.71 +1.67 +3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.58 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +0.75 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.52 +0.70 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 2 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 6 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 53 mins Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 53 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 21 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 20 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 1 day America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason

Breaking News:

Alaska Arctic Refuge Oil Lease Sale Ends In Flop

The World’s First Major Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making

The World’s First Major Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making

A widespread view, held by…

Goldman Sachs: Here's What's Behind Saudi's Shocking Production Cut Decision

Goldman Sachs: Here's What's Behind Saudi's Shocking Production Cut Decision

The Saudi decision to cut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Alaska Arctic Refuge Oil Lease Sale Ends In Flop

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 07, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Major oil corporations steered clear of the first oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska, which the Trump Administration opened for drilling and which, contrary to the administration’s expectations, drew very little interest.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) received in the Wednesday action bids covering 552,802 acres at the oil and gas lease sale for the Coastal Plain of ANWR, half of the 1.1 million acres offered in the lease sale.

BLM Alaska received 13 bids totaling $14.4 million. Out of the 22 tracts offered, half—11 tracts—received bids.  

Oil companies largely snubbed the controversial lease sale, while the highest bidder on nine out of the 11 tracts was Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA), a company held by the state of Alaska. The two other takers in the lease sale were Knik Arm Services LLC and Regenerate Alaska, Inc.

The controversial lease sale, with which the Trump Administration aimed to open ANWR to drilling, had received earlier on Wednesday an approval to go ahead. An Alaska judge ruled against a request for an injunction against the lease sale, letting the tender proceed.

While the first ANWR oil and gas lease sale was a historic event for Alaska, analysts say the auction was a bust. Industry experts were not surprised that few companies showed up, considering the oil price collapse in 2020 and the growing opposition to Arctic drilling and banks’ refusal to lend money to corporations to develop oil and gas resources in the Arctic.

“It was, in the oil industry terms, a dry hole. A bust,” Larry Persily, a longtime observer of the oil and gas industry in Alaska, told Alaska Public Media.

“They had the lease sale, the administration can feel good about it, but no one’s going to see any oil coming out of ANWR,” Persily added.

Adam Kolton, executive director at Alaska Wilderness League, said, commenting on the results of the lease sale:

“We have long known that the American people don’t want drilling in the Arctic Refuge, the Gwich’in people don’t want it, and now we know the oil industry doesn’t want it either.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Albemarle To Double Nevada Lithium Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com